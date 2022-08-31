Torr Metals Defines 2.1 km2 Footprint to Copper & Gold Mineralization at the Dalvenie Zone

Vancouver, August 31, 2022 - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the compilation results of 722 historical soil samples within the Dalvenie Zone that has defined an extensive 2.1 km2 mineralized footprint, measuring 1500 metres (m) by 1400 m, of >100 parts per million (ppm) copper (Cu) that remains open for drill testing (Figure 1. A, B). Within this footprint Torr has also delineated four highly anomalous >300 ppm copper soil anomalies that individually measure up to 1200 m strike-length with a minimum width of 250 m.

The four highly anomalous soil trends either extend or parallel known copper-gold mineralization identified at-surface in 9 historical rock grab samples that yielded assays >1 % Cu and 7 samples that contained >1 gram per tonne (g/t) gold (Au). The highest-grade historical rock grab sample yielded an assay of 8.86 % Cu, 6.45 g/t Au, and 62.4 g/t silver (Ag). Anomalous copper-gold values appear to be coincident with extensive north-trending mineralized shear-vein systems and polymictic breccias in spatial proximity to contacts between the Late Triassic Gnat Lake ultramafic intrusion and surrounding Stuhini Group volcanics, suggesting a potential multi-kilometre-scale fertile geological setting for concentration of mineralization (Figure 1. A, B).

The Dalvenie Zone is located ~8 km south of the Company's Gnat Pass Copper-Gold Porphyry deposit and is road-accessible via a 2-kilometre (km) gravel road from Highway 37. Torr's 100% owned 689 km2 Latham Project is situated within a highway-accessible region of the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "Our historical compilation work within the highly prospective Dalvenie Zone has been very successful in identifying undrilled targets within a significant 2.1 km2 mineralized footprint that has substantial potential to increase with assays pending from our completed 2022 Phase 1 geochemical survey. The consistency in surface geochemistry with multiple paralleling soil and rock grab sample anomalies suggests the Dalvenie Zone contains a robust copper-gold system that could be a considerable new discovery adjacent to Highway 37, providing significant upside potential to our imminent 2022 inaugural drill program."

Dalvenie Zone Highlights

Significant geochemical soil anomaly footprint measuring a minimum 1500 m by 1400 m (2.1 km 2 ) outlined by 341 historical soil samples with >100 ppm copper (Cu), remaining open in all directions (Figure 1. A, B).

) outlined by 341 historical soil samples with >100 ppm copper (Cu), remaining open in all directions (Figure 1. A, B). Four parallel highly-anomalous north trending copper soil anomalies defined by 65 historical soil samples >300 ppm Cu within the >100 ppm Cu footprint. These soil anomalies have widths greater than 250 m and extend or parallel known surface mineralization, defined by historical high-grade rock grab samples taken from trenching (see June 6, 2022 news release).

Three shallow drill holes from the 1960's are reported to have selectively sampled intervals of copper and gold mineralization, however the data and location cannot be confirmed; this provides Torr with a unique opportunity to be the first to follow-up on drill testing the larger geochemical soil anomalies, all of which post-date historical drilling.

Near-term completion of 2022 IP geophysical survey will de-risk planned 2022 drilling and allow for the first targeting of potential subsurface geophysical anomalies at the Dalvenie Zone, providing a potentially significant opportunity for new large-scale discoveries.

Completion of 2022 Phase 1 Geochemical Survey (see July 29, 2022 news release) with assays pending for 1214 soil samples (covering an area of 16.5 km2) testing for parallel systems and extensions to known mineralization.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration and resource potential of the ~689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 37 with the project being favourably located 16 km south of the regional airport in Dease Lake. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

