Ridgeline Minerals Provides Exploration Update

Vancouver, August 31, 2022 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing drill programs and exploration activities at the Company's Selena and Swift projects in Nevada and its Robber Gulch project in Idaho (Figure 1), with a summary of exploration highlights below.

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration, commented, "We are excited to see substantial drill programs being completed at both Selena and Swift this fall, with drilling at Swift 100% funded by our partners at Nevada Gold Mines. At our wholly owned Selena project, we continue to discover new mineralized zones as a result of our team's systematic approach to exploring this complex CRD system. Selena exhibits incredible exploration upside and our Q3 2022 drill campaign is an important first step towards expanding the shallow mineralized footprint across multiple zones as we advance the project to a maiden resource."

Selena Project

The Company has secured a core drill rig for a 10-15 hole drill program scheduled to begin in late September

Drilling will target shallow (0-200 m), high-grade Ag-Au-Pb-Zn mineralization at multiple targets including Chinchilla, Juniper and Broken Egg (Figure 2) with the objective of defining multiple shallow-oxide mineralized zones with open-pit potential.

The Carbonate Replacement Type ("CRD") mineralization intersected in the Q2 2022 step-out drill program (see June 13, 2022 press release) returned a highlight intercept of 3.0 meters ("m") grading 40.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 3.0 g/t gold ("Au"), 0.2% ("Pb") Pb, 6.8% zinc ("Zn") and suggests that additional drilling may define higher-grade zones of CRD mineralization at depth.

Selena now hosts three drill-confirmed deposit types across five mineralized zones within a 15 square km exploration footprint that remains open for expansion (Figure 2).

The Company acquired a 'backpack' drill rig in Q3 2022, which is operated by Ridgeline's geologists and capable of drilling up to 20 m deep core holes (see photo HERE). Initial scout holes at the Broken Egg and Juniper targets returned:

Broken Egg: 0.9 m grading 2.4 g/t Au, (no significant base metal values) starting from surface in SEBP-001 with anomalous gold (up to 0.07 g/t Au) and elevated Carlin-Type pathfinder elements (As-Sb-Hg) continuing from 0.9 m to end of hole at 8.5 m (see core photo and assay table HERE)

Juniper: 3.0 m grading 95.2 g/t Ag, 1.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Pb and 0.3% Zn starting from surface in SEBP-002 with assays pending from 3.0 - 9.6 m downhole (see core photo and assay table HERE)

Ridgeline's geologist will continue to de-risk the upcoming September core program by drilling multiple backpack 'scout' holes at Broken Egg and Revival

Swift Project

Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM") (Swift project operators) commenced the next phase of its framework drill campaign in August 2022.

The drill program will complete a series of deep, wide-spaced core holes targeting favorable Devonian age carbonate host rocks to the southwest of 2021 drill hole SW21-001, which returned 9.1 m grading 0.51 g/t Au starting at 8.5 m downhole (see April 28, 2022 press release).

Robber Gulch Project

The Company has identified multiple outcropping shallow-oxide targets to be tested with the backpack drill rig in early Q4 2022 (see Robber Gulch long section HERE).

Highest priority target is located ~500m south of and on-strike of historic drill hole AC-4 (0.34 g/t Au oxide over 57.9m) where the team will drill a 10-15m backpack drill hole beneath outcropping jasperoid that has returned rock chip samples up to 6.7 g/t Au.





Figure 1: Plan view map showing location of Ridgeline's five projects in Nevada & Idaho



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/135473_a22d61619499f9ac_002full.jpg

For additional information on the Company's projects, click HERE





Figure 2: Plan view deposit zonation map of Selena with five drill-confirmed mineralized zones across three known deposit types (CRD Type Ag-Au-Pb-Zn, Sediment Hosted Ag-Au ± Pb-Zn, and Sediment Hosted Oxide Au).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/135473_a22d61619499f9ac_003full.jpg

QAQC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30 g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5 g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

