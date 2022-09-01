Canagold Resources Arranges $4M Financing

CanaGold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM, OTC-QB: CRCUF, Frankfurt: CANA) (the "Company" or "Canagold"), is pleased to announce it has arranged up to $4 million in debt and equity financing to fund the Company's drilling activities for the remainder of 2022. Specifically, Canagold has arranged a $1.5M charity flow-through financing (the "Charity FT") that will be priced at a premium to the current market price and determined in the context of the market upon completion of the Charity FT.

In addition to the Charity FT, Sun Valley Investments ("Sun Valley") has provided an interim unsecured credit facility of $2.5M, bearing interest at a favourable rate of 5.5% per annum.

It is anticipated that Sun Valley, or an affiliate thereof, will participate in the Charity FT financing and as such Sun Valley or an affiliate thereof will increase its ownership in the Company to over 20%. Therefore, as required by the policies of the TSX, the Company will be calling a Special General Meeting ("SGM Meeting") as soon as is practically possible, to approve Sun Valley's participation in the offering and the resultant change in control arising therefrom.

The Charity FT and the anticipated change in control are subject to TSX approval and the approval of Company shareholders at the SGM Meeting, which is anticipated to be called immediately and held as soon as is reasonably practicable.

Sun Valley is an insider of the Company and the transactions contemplated herein and are therefore considered "related party transactions" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and TSX Policies and the Company is relying upon certain exemptions from the formal valuation and disinterested shareholder approval requirements for the transactions.

About Canagold

CanaGold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on advancing the New Polaris Project through feasibility and permitting. Canagold is also seeking to grow its assets base through future acquisitions of additional advanced projects. The Company has access to a team of technical experts that can help unlock significant value for all Canagold shareholders.

