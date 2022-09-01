Enerev5 Metals Announces Changes to Management

Toronto, September 1, 2022 - Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) (the "Company") announced today that Peter Copetti, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has relinquished these positions following the expiry of his management contract. Mr. Copetti has also resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Copetti has been instrumental in restructuring and eliminating a significant portion of the Company's legacy debt since assuming a leadership role in August 2020 and leaves the Company with a much improved balance sheet and enhanced governance processes. The board of directors wishes to thank Mr. Copetti for his significant contributions to the Company during his two year tenure as its chief executive officer, which co-incided with the severe challenges of the COVID pandemic, and positions Enerev5 to capitalize on developments in the green energy space.

John O'Donnell, a current director of the Company, has been appointed as non-executive Chairman of the board of directors, and will also serve as interim Chief Executive Officer while the search for a permanent CEO is initiated. The Company does not presently intend to fill the vacancy on the board resulting from Mr. Copetti's resignation.

The Company will continue to pursue its active search for attractive projects and opportunities that are consistent with its energy metals focus.

About Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) is a Canadian resource company focusing on exploration and development potential related to energy metals such as cobalt, copper and other strategic battery minerals, as well as other net zero related assets. ENEV is committed to exploration and development programs contributing towards net zero carbon and a sustainable energy future.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

For additional information, please contact:

John O'Donnell

Interim CEO

Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Telephone: +1-647-346-2221

Website: www.enerev5.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135542