Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Begins Processing of Higher Grade Ore

Burlington, September 1, 2022 - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce two major achievements. It has begun processing higher grade ore at its 100%-owned mill, and it has signed its first contract for the delivery of silver dore bars.

"These are major milestones in the Company's growth," said A. John Carter, SBMI's CEO. "In less than a year after starting construction of our mill, we are processing the higher grade material extracted from our Buckeye Silver Mine and we have signed our first contract to deliver silver out of that mine. This is outstanding work from everyone on the team."





First run of higher grade material at the mill

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8464/135625_6aaaddfe043ffb8f_001full.jpg

The bars for the order will be poured at the Company's mill site near Globe, Arizona, using a mixture of the lower and the higher grade ores taken from the Company's Buckeye Silver Mine. Several of the bars have already been poured and are ready for shipping and it is intended that the others will be poured in the immediate future.

This first order is a sample run of 50 kilograms of dore silver. The identity of the counter-party to the agreement is confidential. That counter-party has expressed an intention after this sample run to purchase all available uncommitted silver product produced at the Company's mill.

SBMI recently received a technical report (not NI43-101) from its third-party engineering firm with minor recommendations to increase efficiencies at the mill. SBMI has implemented such recommendations while running the lower grade material stockpiled at the mill. The successful processing of this ore has led to the decision to start processing the higher grade material. In management's opinion the mill is now running at near-optimal efficiencies.

The grade of the ore and the dore bars will be disclosed in the normal course, as the ore is processed.

Please visit the Company's website for videos of the higher grade material being processed.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of ore; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global viruses create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

