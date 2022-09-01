Mobile P2E Platform, Tanjea, Sells Out First NFT Drop in Less than 24 Hrs

Vancouver, September 1, 2022 - Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (CSE: SNOW) (FSE: 84L) ("Snowy Owl" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to our press release dated July 21, 2022 regarding the proposed transaction with Bluecorp Capital Corp. (doing business as Boba Mint ("Boba"), a developer of play-to-earn ("P2E") gaming software focused on the development and monetization of Web 3.0 products and Ethereum blockchain technologies, the initial sale of NFTs for its mobile play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain gaming platform, Tanjea, sold out in its first day. Tanjea, which is owned by Boba, furnished an exclusive NFT sale to its 3,000 Discord members which promptly sold out prior to the invite only beta-game release.

The NFTs purchased by early adopters will be the first tokens to link to the Tanjea gaming platform and will be used inside the games themselves. "Selling out the Mythic Jea NFTs in the first day says a lot about the Tanjea community," said Michael Zon, CEO of Tanjea. "They bought Jeas before there was a game to use them in because they believe in the journey we're on." NFTs within the Tanjea ecosystem are unique ERC721 tokens/characters that are used by players. By contrast, the $TNJ tokens that will be sold in 2023 follow the ERC20 standard. Both token types are hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, which recently announced a major upgrade in September 2022 to transition to proof of stake. This move further secures Ethereum as the leading smart contract platform, which likely catalyzed its price appreciation over August.

User feedback from the first beta release is already being compiled and a second, closed beta-version of the game is being prepared for release in November 2022. The first consumer version of the game could be released to the public on Android as early as January 2023.

Along with more upcoming NFT sales, in-game purchases, and an NFT marketplace within Tanjea's first game, the company is also developing two companion games to reach a diverse range of mobile gamers. Once these games are complete, Tanjea will be a first of its kind platform where users use their earned NFTs throughout multiple in-game economies.

For more information on the game and its upcoming releases, visit tanjea.com. To become a member of the Tanjea community, you can find them on Discord.

Snowy Owl and Boba are progressing with the negotiation of the definitive agreement in respect of the proposed transaction and will be providing a further update in due course. Further details concerning the proposed transaction (including additional financial and shareholder information regarding Boba) and other matters will be announced when a definitive agreement is reached.

About Tanjea - The first play-to-earn mobile metaverse blockchain game

Tanjea is a revolutionary blockchain-connected mobile gaming ecosystem that allows players to earn cryptocurrency and NFTs as they play. Players capture NFT creatures called Jeas and use them to earn ERC20 based $TNJ tokens through mini-games and battles. An advanced economy meta-game allows players to upgrade and then sell their NFTs in order to reap rewards for their hard work. Tanjea focuses on abstracting the complexities of blockchain technology away from gamers in order to provide a seamless experience for users and bring crypto gaming to the masses.

About Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Panache Property, which consists of 12 map designated claims covering a total of 678 hectares, and the Golden Eagle Property, which consists of 161 map designated claims covering a total of 8,887.65 hectares (88.87 km2) within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is available at http://www.snowyowlgold.com

