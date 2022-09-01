Allegiant Gold Ltd. hires VP of Exploration to Accelerate Development of Flagship Eastside Project

Reno, Sept. 1, 2022 - Allegiant Gold Ltd. ("Allegiant" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUAU) (OTC:AUXXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Roberts, MSc, CPG, as Vice President of Exploration effective on September 10, 2022.

Mr. Roberts has over 30 years of experience working as a geologist and geophysicist in the Americas (North, Central and South). He has spent the past eight years working and consulting on numerous epithermal gold-silver projects in North America, and more specifically in Nevada, including technical consulting, generative exploration, drill program planning and supervision as well as overall program management and permitting. Mr. Roberts holds a Master of Science degree from the Royal School of Mines and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from the University of London. He is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of Allegiant Gold, commented: "We are ecstatic to have an individual of Alan's caliber as part of the Allegiant team as we look to further expand, and advance, our 1.4-million-ounce gold Eastside project. Alan's experience and leadership, particularly in developing epithermal gold systems, is complementary to our strategic development plans at Eastside as we look to significantly expand the resource over the next two years to deliver an updated mineral resource estimate and PEA."

Allegiant owns 100% of 10 highly-prospective gold projects in the United States, seven of which are located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Three of Allegiant's projects are farmed-out, providing for cost reductions and cash-flow. Allegiant's flagship Eastside Project is district-scale and is host to a large and expanding gold resource, as well as being located in an area with excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

