Goldflare Exploration Announces The Grant Of Stock Options To Directors, Officers, And Employees

PIEDMONT, Sept. 1, 2022 - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces the grant of 100,000 stock options to directors, officers, and employees. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation.
Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of ten (10) years from September 1st, 2022.
Goldflare currently has 78,676,383 issued shares, and the total number of options granted is under 10 % of all outstanding shares.
Goldflare's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GOFL".
