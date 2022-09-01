Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Supervisory Board appoints new Chief Financial Officer



Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG today announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The position will be taken over by Mr. Henning Doering as of 1 October 2022. After Thomas Gutschlag left the Executive Board at the end of June, Jan-Philipp Weitz had since then performed the tasks of CEO and CFO in personal union.



Henning Doering, 45, began his professional career at KPMG AG, where he also successfully passed the exam to become a certified public accountant. From 2012, he was active for the listed PVA TePla Group, from 2014 to 2017 in the function of CFO. From 2017, he initially headed Group Controlling at the Schunk Group, a foundation-managed technology group with EUR 1.4 billion in sales and 9,000 employees. Most recently, he served as CFO for the leading semiconductor technology company within the Schunk Group.



Mr. Doering holds a degree in Business Administration and a Master of Arts in Political Science and History. He has extensive experience in the areas of investment controlling, financial statement preparation and financing. In addition, he has capital market experience and, as CFO and Managing Director, has also been operationally responsible for the expansion of internationally active companies in the dynamic growth of the global semiconductor market and has been responsible for subsidiaries in the USA, Asia and Europe.



Thomas Gutschlag, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments: "We are delighted that Mr. Doering is joining the Executive Board. His international management experience, both operationally and in the areas of finance & investment controlling, represents an excellent addition to our know-how. Deutsche Rohstoff AG is an outstanding positioned company with very good growth prospects. With the Executive Board now being complete again and our strong team, we will realize this potential."



Mannheim, 1 September 2022



Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and disposes of attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten round off the portfolio. Further information at www.rohstoff.de.



Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Jan-Philipp Weitz

Phone +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de