Atlas Salt Receives Shareholder Approval for Plan of Arrangement With Triple Point

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 01, 2022 -- Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQB: REMRF) (the "Company" or "Atlas Salt") is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held yesterday, holders of common shares of Atlas Salt (the "Shareholders") voted overwhelmingly in favour of the special resolution to approve the proposed Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Triple Point Resources Ltd. ("Triple Point") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).



The special resolution with respect to the Arrangement was approved by 99.99% of the votes cast by shareholders yesterday. In addition, the Arrangement was approved by a majority of the minority shareholders voting at the meeting in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Closing of the Arrangement is anticipated to occur this month and is subject to obtaining a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia expected on or about September 7, 2022, and the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange to the disposition by the Company of Triple Point shares pursuant to the Arrangement.

Share Distribution Date Approaches

The Date of Record for the distribution of 23,750,000 Triple Point shares will be on or about September 21, 2022. All Atlas shareholders qualify to receive one Triple Point share for approximately four Atlas shares owned as of the Date of Record.

Triple Point has applied to list its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Listing remains subject to meeting the listing requirements of the CSE.

For further information regarding the proposed Arrangement and related transactions, please refer to the management information circular dated July 14, 2022, available under Atlas Salt's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Other AGM Details

At the meeting, shareholders also approved annual matters. All five of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were re-elected, being Patrick Laracy, Timothy Rowland Howe, Fraser Edison, Carson Noel and John Anderson. Shareholders also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of Atlas Salt, and approved the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan.

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt owns 100% of the Great Atlantic salt deposit strategically located in western Newfoundland in the middle of the robust eastern North America road salt market. The project features a large homogeneous high-grade resource. Atlas Salt also owns the Fischell's Brook salt dome and other mineral licenses in western Newfoundland, forming the proposed spinout of Triple Point Resources Ltd.

