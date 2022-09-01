Level 14 Announces Incoming Chairman & Management Team

Vancouver, September 1, 2022 - Level 14 Ventures Ltd. (CSE: LVL) ("Level 14" or the "Company")announces the appointments of Andrew T. Swarthout as Chairman and director, Elsiario Antunez de Mayolo as Country Manager (Peru), Julio Casteneda as Chief Geologist, and Craig Rollins as Corporate Secretary, effective today.

Mr. Swarthout is a recognized leader and mineral explorer with an extensive history of ore deposit discoveries and project acquisitions in the Americas. With a vast breadth and depth of experience in mineral exploration in Peru, Mr. Swarthout has taken an active role in promoting environmental stewardship, good governance and foreign investment in the country's mineral industry. He has a wide range of experience in financing, project evaluation, exploration, and permitting. Mr. Swarthout, as a founder and director of Bear Creek Mining, has been directly responsible for several silver discoveries, including Corani and Santa Ana while at Bear Creek, as well as two major porphyry copper discoveries during his tenure as Vice President of Exploration for Southern Peru Copper.

Mr. Antunez de Mayolo is a Peruvian geologist and mining engineer with decades of experience in the Peruvian exploration and mining industry. He previously held several high-level positions with Southern Peru Copper and, more recently, with Bear Creek, where he was the Chief Operating Officer and Vice President.

Mr. Casteneda has been involved in Latin American mineral exploration for over 35 years. He has been a part of the discovery and development of numerous ore deposits including San Cristobal, one of the largest producing silver mines in Bolivia, and has extensive experience in permitting and community relations.

Mr. Rollins is a corporate and securities lawyer advising companies operating in the mining and natural resource sectors. Mr. Rollins' expertise includes complex corporate and commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, options and joint ventures, corporate governance, regulatory and stock exchange compliance, stock exchange listings and public offerings. Mr. Rollins has in-house legal counsel experience with several mining and natural resource companies and also brings with him experience from a preeminent Vancouver based law firm.

In connection with building the board, executive and management team, the Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the granting of an aggregate of 6,175,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of 0.20 per share, expire five years from the grant date, and vest over two years.

About Level 14 Ventures Ltd.

Level 14 is an exploration-stage mining company with a focus on precious metals. The Company owns the Green Mountain Property in British Columbia, Canada and has an option to acquire 100% of the Colpayoc Property in Peru. Level 14 continues to evaluate opportunities in the mineral sector on an ongoing basis.

Marcel de Groot, President & Director

