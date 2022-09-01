Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holdings
PERTH, September 1, 2022 - TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
|JE00B5TT1872
Issuer Name
|Centamin Plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
|New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United States
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
|
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
|
VanEck Egypt ETF
|
VanEck Africa ETF
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|30-Aug-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|31-Aug-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
9.970000
|
0.000000
|
9.970000
|
115335920
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
10.080000
|
0.000000
|
10.080000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
JE00B5TT1872
|
115335920
|
9.970000
|Sub Total 8.A
|
115335920
|
9.970000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Africa ETF
|
0.049000
|
0.049000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Egypt ETF
|
0.057000
|
0.057000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
|
5.413000
|
5.413000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|
3.566000
|
3.566000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
|
0.003000
|
0.003000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
|
0.030000
|
0.030000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
0.352000
|
0.352000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
0.362000
|
0.362000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
|
0.141000
|
0.141000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
|Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
|115,335,920 shares and 9.97% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|Open
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
|31, August, 2022
13. Place Of Completion
|Tampa, FL USA
