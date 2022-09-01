The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Algernon, Permex Petroleum, Infinity Stone, Green River Gold, HIRE Technologies, and Aton Resources Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, September 1, 2022 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Algernon, Permex Petroleum, Infinity Stone, Green River Gold, HIRE Technologies, and Aton Resources discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (CSE:AGN) reports positive results of its Phase 2 Ifenprodil study

Algernon Pharmaceuticals has reported positive results from the complete data set of its Phase 2a Study evaluating NP-120 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough. All of the data showed positive results, including statistically significant improvements in measures of cough. Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the update.

For the full interview with Christopher J. Moreau and to learn about Algernon Pharmaceuticals, click here.

Permex Petroleum (CSE:OIL) reports recompletion of wells on its New Mexico and Texas properties

Permex Petroleum Corp. (OIL) announced results from five recently recompleted oil and gas wells located in New Mexico and Texas. The recompletions were successful and came online at a combined initial production rate of 50 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Mehran Ehsan, President & CEO of Permex Petroleum, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Mehran Ehsan and to learn about Permex Petroleum, click here.

Infinity Stone (CSE:GEMS) options Taiga Lithium Project

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (GEMS) has agreed to acquire a 100 per cent interest in the Taiga Lithium Project in Quebec. Combined with Camaro Project, Infinity Stone expands land position to over 1,282 hectares in James Bay Lithium District. CEO Zayn Kaylan sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Zayn Kaylan and to learn about Infinity Stone Ventures, click here.

Green River Gold (CSE:CCR) intercepts highest nickel results yet at its Quesnel Project

Green River Gold (CCR) has updated progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel Nickel / Magnesium / Talc Project. The highest nickel grade encountered so far in Zone 2 is 0.245 per cent over 3 metres in hole FCD-22-03. President and CEO Perry Little sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the program.

For the full interview with Perry Little and to learn about Green River Gold, click here.

HIRE Technologies (TSXV:HIRE) grows revenue by 56 per cent YOY

HIRE Technologies (HIRE) has announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Highlights include year-to-date revenue of $18.5 million, a 56 per cent year over year increase. HIRE Technologies CEO Simon Dealy sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Simon Dealy and to learn about HIRE Technologies, click here.

Aton Resources (TSXV:AAN) unveils new discovery at West Garida Prospect

Aton (AAN) has drilled up to 41.7 g/t gold and 263 g/t silver at its West Garida Prospect in Egypt. All five holes intersected mineralization associated with the prospect's gold-bearing quartz veins. CEO Tonno Vahk spoke with Daniella Atkinson about the news.

For the full interview with Tonno Vahk and to learn about Aton, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

Charity Robertson

charity.robertson@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714408/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Algernon-Permex-Petroleum-Infinity-Stone-Green-River-Gold-HIRE-Technologies-and-Aton-Resources-Discussing-Their-Latest-News