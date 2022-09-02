Carlyle Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, September 1, 2022 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate the common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will become effective at the opening of the market on September 6, 2022. The symbol "CCC" will remain the same. The new CUSIP number is 14307R200.

Currently, a total of 70,293,436 Shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective, a total of 7,029,343 Shares, subject to adjustments for rounding, will be issued and outstanding. There is no maximum number of authorized Shares. Odyssey Trust Company will mail out a Letter of Transmittal to the shareholders of record on September 7, 2022 providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their Letter of Transmittal, to Odyssey Trust Company in accordance with the instructions in the Letter of Transmittal.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Morgan Good, CEO and Director

T: 604-715-4751

E: morgan@carlylecommodities.com

W: www.carlylecommodities.com

