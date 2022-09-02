GAMBIER GOLD Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, September 2, 2022 - - Gambier Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGAU) ("Gambier" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Sebastien Ah Fat as a director.

Sebastien Ah Fat has resigned from the Board of Directors and the Board wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Ah Fat for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his time as a director and wishes him well in the future. Mr. Ah Fat has taken on a new position which does not allow for outside directorships.

Departing director Sebastien Ah Fat, comments: "Due to my responsibilities and requirements in my new career endeavour, I was unable to continue as a Director of Gambier Gold. The Company is forging a new path that is dedicated to the highest standards of corporate governance led by an ambitious and insightful management team and supported by an engaged and vibrant board of directors. I would like to thank the entire team and the Company's largest shareholder, FruchtExpress, for allowing me to be part of this process. Gambier Gold has an exciting future ahead and I look forward to seeing the progress at the Detour West property and its future corporate mandates."

