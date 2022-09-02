Belmont Announces Election of Directors and AGM Results

Vancouver, September 2, 2022 - Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA); (FSE:L3L1)

Annual General Meeting Results;

Belmont Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEA) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management Information Circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on August 31, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. The shareholders re-elected George Sookochoff, Gary Musil, James H. Place, and Geoffrey Peretz for the upcoming year.

Laurence (Larry) Sookochoff did not stand for re-election. The Company would like to thank Larry for his input and assistance over the past couple of years.

The scrutineer reported that there was a total of 16 shareholders holding 3,050,612 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. This represented 4.78% of the total 63,758,273 issued and outstanding at record date. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For %For Votes Withheld % Withheld

George Sookochoff 3,026,604 99.21% 24,008 0.79%

Gary Musil 3,024,292 99.14% 26,320 0.86%

James H. Place 3,026,292 99.20% 24,320 0.80%

Geoffrey D.G. Peretz 2,016,626 66.11% 1,033,986 33.89%

Other resolutions submitted by management to shareholders for consideration were approved as presented, including the approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan as summarized in the Information Circular (98.27% For; 1.73% Against. Approval of the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year, and authorized the Directors to fix their remuneration (100.0% For).

At the Directors Meeting following the AGM; the directors appointed George Sookochoff as President/Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, and Gary Musil as Corporate Secretary/Chief Financial Officer. The Audit Committee appointees are: Gary Musil, James H. Place, and Geoffrey D.G. Peretz.

The Board of Directors would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support throughout the past year, and are looking forward to continued exploration in our Greenwood, B.C./Republic, WA Gold Camp, as well as our Kibby Basin, Nevada properties.

Stock Options:

The Company also announces that it has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to consultants in accordance with the Company's current stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective copper-gold-lithium & uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington and Nevada States. Its holdings include the Come By Chance (CBC), Athelstan-Jackpot (AJ) and Pathfinder properties situated in the prolific Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia. The Crackingstone Uranium project in the uranium rich Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The Lone Star copper-gold mine in the mineral rich Republic mining camp of north central Washington State and the Kibby Basin Lithium project located 60 kilometers north of the lithium rich Clayton Valley Basin.



This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties, based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements about the possible raising of capital and exploration of our properties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Companies forward-looking statements and expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that we may not be able to obtain regulatory approval; that we may not be able to raise funds required, that conditions to closing may not be fulfilled and we may not be able to organize and carry out an exploration program in 2021, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

