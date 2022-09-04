Ellis Martin Report: ION Energy Ltd: Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we visit with ION Energy Ltd. 's (CVE:ION)(OTCMKTS:IONGF)(FRA:5YB) CEO Ali Haji as we provide a complete update on Mongolia's very promising premiere lithium exploration and development company.ION Energy is pleased to share further results of an additional TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) line that intercepted the previously announced 8 TEM lines completed on its Urgakh Naran project.Highlights:- 2022 TEM Survey successfully completed- TEM results indicate strong conductivity and low resistivity that is typical of a significant brine aquifer- 22.7 billion cubic meter low resistivity aquifer volume measured- Drill planning to test porosity, flow rates and aquifer specifics underway- Technical expert site review to be undertaken in September"An exciting milestone for the Company that validates the results of the previously announced TEM results as well as provide the Company with a means to calculate the brine body on the basis of the low resistivity zone, bringing us one step closer to providing a resource estimate on a market altering deposit at Urgakh Naran," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of ION Energy.The TEM survey validates the high conductivity and low resistivity seen across the previously announced lines across the basin, validating extensions, faults, and displacements affecting the Urgakh Naran aquifer. The Company is equally happy to share results from the extensive drilling operations that we have concluded on the expansive Baavhai Uul license.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1ZQD1W62To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/113645/ion





ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) (OTCMKTS:IONCF) (FRA:5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars, which includes the Baavhai Uul and Urgakh Naran Project. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence awarded in Mongolia. ION Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.





ION Energy Ltd.





