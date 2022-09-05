Quantum Battery Metals Looks for Processing Facility near Alba and Kelso

Vancouver, September 5, 2022 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announces that with the expansion of its mining programs specifically in the James Bay Area in Quebec focusing on lithium, the Company is searching for potential processing partners to work with the Company. With the successful run of the 2022 exploration program on the Company's Lithium properties, the Company anticipates that it will need to work local processing facilities in the near future.

The Company has noted that there have been several facilities dedicated to processing Lithium located in Quebec within the past few years. In anticipation of new findings in the Alba, Kelso, and the projected Lac Mistumis properties, the Company believes this is the ideal time to sort out partnerships to secure a position as an emerging lithium producer in the conflict-free battery metals industry.

With several global pressures demanding more battery metals to be produced, this is the ideal time to be in battery metals industry. In more recent events, several states in the U.S. have adopted or are poised to adopt the ban sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. This will lead to an influx in demand and a decrease in supply of battery metals. Many countries require by regulations battery metals that are ethical and conflict free. Canada has labeled lithium as a critical mineral, in which Canada has the potential to be a world supplier specifically sourcing their lithium from Quebec, Canada. Quantum has two lithium properties in Quebec and is on the verge of acquiring their 3rd one to date.

"We are pushing for a larger scaled operation going forward. This is an integral point in time for the Company, and management believes that acquiring more projects, increasing the frequency and size of our exploration programs, and building critical relationships within the region will help develop Quantum to its fullest potential. The Company plans to go into 2023, with high expectations and a well-thought-out exploration program." states Marc Momeni, CEO.

Quantum Battery Metals Corp.

"Marc Momeni"

_______________________

Marc Momeni, CEO and Director

Contact Information:

400 - 837 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 3N6

Phone: 604.629.2936

Email: Info@quantumbatterymetals.com

