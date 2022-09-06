Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Interim Dividend Foreign Exchange Rates and Payment Date

NICOSIA, September 6, 2022 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces the foreign exchange rates that will be applied to its 2022 interim dividend of US$0.036 per Ordinary Share ("2022 Interim Dividend"), which was declared on 10 August 2022. The 2022 Interim Dividend will be paid on 19 September 2022.

For shareholders that have elected to receive the 2022 Interim Dividend in Sterling or Euros, the foreign exchange rates that will be applied are US$1:£0.8706 and US$1:€1.0081. Accordingly, the Sterling and Euro equivalents of the 2022 Interim Dividend are £0.0313 and €0.0363 per Ordinary Share respectively.

On 19 July 2022, the Company obtained a letter from the Tax Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Cyprus, where Atalaya was informed that it is not required to withhold any special defense contributions or general healthcare system contributions upon the distribution of dividends to its shareholders, and that any of Atalaya's shareholders that are Cyprus tax residents and domiciled individuals have the sole responsibility and obligation to pay the relevant special defense contribution and the general healthcare system contributions via a self-assessment. Consequently, shareholders that are not Cyprus tax residents or Cyprus domiciled are not required to submit any tax form.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

