Myriad Metals Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors, Hires Additional Niger/Uranium Expertise

Vancouver, September 6, 2022 - Myriad Metals Corp. (CSE: MMC) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that each of Cyril Amadi and Daye Kaba has joined the Company's board of directors. Their appointments provide the Company with valuable expertise and connections as Myriad begins to focus on its recently announced interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoi Basin, Niger.

Cyril Amadi has over 20 years' experience in the mining industry as an engineer, banker and advisor. He has worked on debt advisory, technical risk analysis, modelling and structuring of mining ﬁnance transactions with leading institutions such as Northcott Capital, Endeavour Financial, WestLB and Unicredit. He has structured and arranged a number of significant transactions including the first mining project financing in Russia (Kupol), the first mining financing into Kenya (Base Resources) and the largest mining financing for a junior mining company (Baja Mining). Mr. Amadi has considerable experience in the West African region and has arranged mining, energy and infrastructure ﬁnance transactions in Ghana, Mali, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Niger. He also worked as a project engineer at Resolute's Obotan open pit gold mine in Ghana. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and an MBA from the Freiberg University of Mining in Germany.

Daye Kaba is a partner at Asafo & Co., an Africa-based international law firm. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, securities and commercial law matters, with a focus on the mining sector. Mr. Kaba previously worked as a partner at McCarthy Tetrault LLP and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP in Toronto and Coudert Brothers LLP in Paris. He received his JD from the University of Michigan and is called to the New York bar and the Ontario bar. Mr. Kaba is a member of various associations including the Canadian Bar Association, the American Bar Association, the World Association of Mining Lawyers (WAOML) and the Prospector and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). He is fluent in English, French and Portuguese.

To make room on the board for the new incoming members, Mr. Larry Timlick has resigned as a director of the Company. Myriad's management and board of directors thank Mr. Timlick for his significant contributions to the Company.

In addition, Myriad is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of George van der Walt, of the MSA Group, to act as an independent expert and consultant to help guide the local exploration team as work starts in the Tim Mersoi Basin.

George van der Walt (MSc. Economic Geology, Pr.Sci.Nat.) holds the role of Geological Operations Manager at The MSA Group. He holds a MSc. in Economic Geology from the University of the Witwatersrand and is a registered professional geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat.) with over 18 years' multi-commodity experience. He has been involved in early greenfields to advanced exploration including Bushveld Complex PGE-Cu-Ni, Karoo sedimentary uranium, rare earth carbonatite and Witwatersrand gold in South Africa and rare/battery metal (Li, Sn, Ta, Nb) pegmatites in Nigeria. George excelled as Exploration Manager for Peninsula Energy's Karoo uranium projects in South Africa, during which time he implemented technical supervision of all exploration, pre-feasibility, due diligence and site rehabilitation activities for large project areas and a database in excess of 12,000 boreholes.

Established in 1983, The MSA Group has grown to become a holistic consulting and contracting company providing specialist technical input into international projects in the resource, financial, infrastructure and development sectors. MSA has worked across multiple sectors, on all commodities and in diverse environments on five continents, for some of the largest multinational companies, listed juniors and private companies and investors. Having worked in over 30 countries in Africa, MSA has intimate, first-hand knowledge of the African continent and extensive knowledge of remote project environments. (see https://msagroupservices.com/)

Peter Smith, Myriad's CEO, said, "While we are very sorry to lose Mr. Timlick, we are also very excited to be adding some significant new skills, knowledge and experience to our group as we look toward our new uranium properties in the Tim Mersoi Basin. The addition of Mr. Amadi and Mr. Kaba, along with securing the services of George van der Walt and the MSA Group, should ensure we have a very high level of expertise to draw from related to uranium exploration in Niger."

Myriad is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with an option to earn a 100% interest in 1,822 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoi Basin, Niger. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) contact the Company by telephone at 778.999.7030, or refer to the Company web-site, at www.myriadmetalscorp.com.

