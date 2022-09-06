Li-Metal Begins Feasibility of a Commercial Scale Lithium Metal Production Facility

TORONTO, September 6, 2022 - Li-Metal Corp. (CSE LIM)(OTCQB:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or "the Company"), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, today announced that it has engaged Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch"), a leading global engineering, project management and professional services firm, to undertake a Concept Study ("Study") for Li-Metal's commercial scale metallic lithium production facility.

Earlier this year, Li-Metal completed the construction of its lithium metal pilot production plant located 25 kilometres northeast of Toronto. In addition to the lithium metal pilot production plant and corporate offices, the Toronto facility houses Li-Metal's advanced anode materials lab, which develops and tests customized next-generation battery anode materials.

This Study will focus on developing the Company's full-scale commercial lithium metal production facility.

Hatch brings extensive lithium and battery metals industry expertise to Li-Metal's commercial metallic lithium production facility project. Hatch is a globally recognized leader in engineering and project implementation with a strong track record of providing innovative solutions to complex technologies and projects. Li-Metal will be working closely with Hatch's experienced lithium team and subject matter specialists.

"We are delighted to work with Hatch as we advance the development of Li-Metal's lithium metal production technology," said Maciej Jastrzebski, Li-Metal co-founder and CEO. "As a former Hatch engineer, I have witnessed their team's unparalleled expertise in the lithium space first-hand. I look forward to working closely with Hatch as we move closer to bringing online domestic lithium metal production capacity."

Lithium metal is a highly valuable material for several industries, and a key input for next-generation lithium metal batteries that are expected to have significantly increased performance compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries utilizing graphite anodes. Currently, lithium metal production is concentrated in China, with conventional processes using lithium chloride. These processes are not viewed to be environmentally sustainable, typically producing 5 tonnes of chlorine gas emissions for every tonne of lithium metal. To meet growing demand for domestic lithium metal production, Li-Metal has developed and is commercializing a lithium metal technology to support a cleaner and improved production process that utilizes lithium carbonate as feedstock and does not produce harmful toxic by-products.

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next-generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our teams can design and build. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient and innovative. We draw upon our 9,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Learn more about Hatch at: www.hatch.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

