Endurance Reports Five Additional Gold Drill Intersections - Steep Dipping Eagle Feeder Structure Confirmed with 7.58 gpt Gold over 11.9 m

Vancouver, September 6, 2022 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from the ongoing diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. The Company has now completed twenty-four (24) diamond drill holes in 2022 for 5,307 metres ("m") with results reported to date on ten drill holes.

Assay results reported herein are from five (5) gold intersections within three (3) diamond drill holes completed in the Eagle Area. One of the prime objectives of the 2022 diamond drilling program is to test for mineralized feeder structures below the shallow-dipping, near-surface Eagle Zone. Highlights of the drilling results include:

DDH22-031 intersected three gold-mineralized intervals within 100 m from surface. The hole returned: 3.73 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 14.0 m, including 6.08 gpt gold over 4.0 m from the Eagle Zone; 2.44 gpt gold over 20.0 m, including 5.99 gpt gold over 4.0 m from a previously unrecognized zone interpreted to be sub-parallel to the Eagle Zone (the "Lower Eagle"); 7.58 gpt gold over 11.9 m, including 10.38 gpt gold over 6.0 m from a newly discovered brecciated quartz-feldspar porphyry dyke interpreted to be a "feeder structure" to the Eagle Zone. A core photo from a portion of this intersection is shown in Figure 4.

In DDH22-031, the feeder structure is located 80 m southeast from previously reported drill hole DDH21-020 which returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m (see News Release January 12, 2022).

DDH22-030 drill tested across the structural corridor of Eagle South Feeder Zone Target area (the "Eagle South Zone"). The hole successfully intersected 4.37 gpt gold over 14.0 m, including 9.09 gpt gold over 5.5 m from a brecciated quartz-feldspar porphyry dyke within the Eagle Zone horizon. This dyke is interpreted to be the same "feeder structure" intersected in DDH22-031.

DDH22-030 also successfully intersected the 25 m wide 024 Vein and the 35 m wide 027 Vein within the Eagle South Zone. Both veins have associated anomalous gold mineralization on this section. 70 m to the west of the 024 Vein intersection, a mineralized breccia returned 8.41 gpt gold over 12.0 m from DDH22-024 along the western margin of the 024 Vein (see News Release July 18, 2022). 70 m to the southeast of the 027 Vein intersection, a mineralized breccia on the eastern margin of the 027 Vein returned 4.16 gpt gold over 30 m including 8.31 gpt gold over 11.9 m from DDH22-027 (see News Release August 8, 2022). The northwest trending 024 and 027 veins consist of crackle-brecciated quartz veins which are high priority feeder structure targets in the ongoing drill program.

DDH22-029 was drilled from the same pad as DDH22-027 and DDH22-028 (see News Release August 8, 2022) to test the Eagle Zone. The hole returned a near-surface gold intersection of 2.13 gpt gold over 15.2 m.

Southeast of these reported gold intersections, encouraging zones of mineralized breccias have been intersected in drill core from holes DDH22-035, DDH22-036, DDH22-037 and DDH22-038 (assay results pending). These diamond drill holes are located near reverse circulation drill hole RC22-078 which returned 3.89 gpt gold over 30.48 m (see News Release June 28, 2022). As a result of these encouraging results and observations, the diamond drill has now commenced testing the next 200 m southeast extension of the Eagle South Zone which remains open along strike and to depth.

"We are now confirming multiple excellent gold intersections related to the steeper veins and feeder structures in the Eagle area. The assay results received to date and observation of additional mineralised intersections at depth provide encouragement that we are confirming a robust gold mineralizing system," commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "These results warrant an expanded drilling effort to continue throughout 2022 and 2023 to expand this gold system at depth and along strike, in this largely undrilled Epizonal Orogenic gold system."

As reported on August 8, 2022, drilling within the Eagle South Zone has identified multiple quartz vein zones with estimated horizonal widths ranging from 5 to 52 m. The most significant veins with associated mineralization to date are the 024 Vein and 027 Vein. These quartz veins exhibit a pervasive crackle breccia texture with gold-arsenopyrite mineralization concentrated in more intense cataclastite brecciation along the quartz vein margins. Several gold-mineralized feeder structures are now observed in the Eagle South Zone.

The Eagle South Zone is about 150 m wide and at least 400 m in length, bound by the shallower dipping Eagle Zone to the northeast and the steeply dipping Royal Shear Fault to the southwest, and is open along strike and to depth below the southwest dipping Royal Shear (see Figure 2). The Eagle South Zone is an area of brittle-ductile deformation and strong pervasive ankerite-sericite alteration with four brecciated quartz veins identified to date. The strike length and depth potential of each of these brecciated quartz veins is currently unknown and the distribution of the gold and arsenopyrite rich margins of these breccias zones is still poorly understood. Of the 24 drill holes completed, assay results are pending on an upper zone of mineralization in DDH22-025 and for drill holes DDH22-033 to DDH22-046.

The location of the twenty-four (24) diamond drill holes completed to date in 2022 is shown in Figure 1. An interpretation of the geology and gold zone locations for DDH22-030 and DDH22-031 is shown on a cross-section Figure 2. A longitudinal projection along the Imperial, Diplomat and Eagle Zones showing gold intersections to date and the exploration potential at depth along the Royal Shear is shown on Figure 3. The 2022 diamond drill assay results reported to date are summarized in Table 1 below. A schematic geological interpretation of the Eagle Area is available on the Company website in the maps section. The complete tabulation of previous RC and diamond drill results are summarized on the Company website.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Endurance Gold Corp.

Robert T. Boyd

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Endurance Gold Corp.

(604) 682-2707, info@endurancegold.com

www.endurancegold.com

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals were typically 2 metre core length and intervals were shortened for lithology or alteration changes. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream.The 2022 work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Figure 1: Eagle Zone and Eagle South Zone - 2022 Diamond Drill Hole Locations





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/136017_03adbfb0f49718ef_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Eagle Zone and Eagle South Zone - DDH22-030 & DDH22-031 Cross Section





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/136017_03adbfb0f49718ef_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Reliance Property - 1.5 Kilometre Royal Shear Target - Vertical Longitudinal Section





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/136017_03adbfb0f49718ef_004full.jpg

Table 1: 2022 Diamond Drilling - Significant Assay Results





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/136017_03adbfb0f49718ef_005full.jpg

Figure 4: Brecciated "Feeder" Vein from DDH22-031 - (7.58 gpt Au over 11.9 m)

NQ Core Photo between 126.8 m and 129 m Downhole





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/136017_03adbfb0f49718ef_006full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136017