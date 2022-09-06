Skeena Announces Multiple 21A West Zone Expansions at Eskay Creek Including 48.48 g/t AuEq over 12.12 metres

VANCOUVER, September 6, 2022 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first drilling results from the 2022 regional and near mine exploration programs at the Eskay Creek gold-silver Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Analytical results from the recently completed drill holes are detailed in this release. Additional results will be reported once available. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

New 2022 Exploration Program Highlights:

1.66 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag (1.68 g/t AuEq) over 31.30 m (SK-22-988, East Flank)

2.97 g/t Au, 3.0 g/t Ag (3.01 g/t AuEq) over 17.66 m (SK-22-990, East Flank)

2.27 g/t Au, 2.3 g/t Ag (2.30 g/t AuEq) over 21.00 m (SK-22-1006, 23 Zone)

1.31 g/t Au, 1.3 g/t Ag (1.33 g/t AuEq) over 47.50 m (SK-22-1008, 23 Zone)

1.85 g/t Au, 1.8 g/t Ag (1.87 g/t AuEq) over 27.68 m (SK-22-1018, East Flank)

1.52 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag (1.54 g/t AuEq) over 31.60 m (SK-22-1023, East Flank)

1.74 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag (1.76 g/t AuEq) over 46.77 m (SK-22-1028, 21AW)

1.45 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag (1.47 g/t AuEq) over 29.50 m (SK-22-1032, 21AW)

47.50 g/t Au, 73.4 g/t Ag (48.48 g/t AuEq) over 12.12 m (SK-22-1093, 21AW)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

New In-Pit Discovery Enhances 21A West Zone

Expanding upon the in-pit mineralization discovered in 2021 by drill hole SK-21-997 which intersected high-tenor gold mineralization averaging 8.78 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (8.95 g/t AuEq) over 34.00 m, the Company is pleased to report that 2022 drill hole SK-22-1093 has predictably lengthened the Rhyolite-hosted 21A West Zone ("21AW") with a new high-grade interval averaging 47.50 g/t Au, 73.4 g/t Ag (48.48 g/t AuEq) over 12.12 m. Occurring entirely within the intended open-pit, 75 metres north of SK-21-997 at a vertical depth of only 50 metres below surface, this area of the Resource was never populated by previous drilling and as such was modelled as barren waste rock. Analytical results for three other 2022 drillholes within this 75-metre gap are pending. The Rhyolite-hosted mineralization within 21AW is not characterized by elevated concentrations of the epithermal suite of elements (Hg-As-Sb) as is the case with the Contact Mudstone hosted mineralization. The limited drilling to date in 21AW indicates that precious metal grades typically increase vertically up stratigraphy with closer proximity to the Contact Mudstone.

Additional 21AW in-pit expansions have been delineated 50 metres below SK-21-997 with exploratory drill hole SK-22-1032 which intersected two zones averaging 1.73 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag (1.75 g/t AuEq) over 11.02 m and 1.45 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag (1.47 g/t AuEq) over 29.50 m.

"The new results from the Rhyolite-hosted synvolcanic feeders clearly validate the predictability and robustness of our geological thesis", notes Paul Geddes, the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration and Resource Development. "Due to the high precious metal grade required by previous operators, the Rhyolite-hosted mineralization was never a focus for our predecessors and hence lacked systematic exploration. We are very encouraged by the results to date and look forward to further enhancing the already robust Mineral Resource and economics of the project".

"These exploration drill results demonstrate the potential for adding new, open-pit mineralization in the near-term to Eskay Creek", commented Skeena's President, Randy Reichert. "These new and evolving zones are contained within or near the proposed Eskay Creek open-pit. A Mineral Resource update will be completed following the 2022 drill program with the aim of upgrading at least a portion of the mineralization discovered in the 23 and 21A West Zones to the Indicated category for use in an updated mine plan."

Southern Expansion Drilling Extends 21A West Zone Beyond Resource Limits

Situated 250 metres along strike to the south of the new in-pit discoveries, 2022 drill hole SK-22-1028 intersected 1.74 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag (1.76 g/t AuEq) over 46.77 m in the same Rhyolite-hosted synvolcanic structure that hosts 21AW mineralization. This discovery occurs 100 metres vertically below surface and beyond the limits of the currently defined Eskay Creek resource. Additional drilling is planned for this area to potentially expand the mineralization up-dip to surface. Analytical results are pending for three other drillholes that were drilled in this 250-metre untested gap of the 21AW.

Company Conference Call for Release of 2022 Eskay Creek Feasibility Study

The Company will be hosting a conference call at 8:00 AM PT/11:00 AM ET on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 after the release of the Eskay Creek Feasibility Study. A presentation by management will be followed by Q&A.

Webcast URL with Audio - https://services.choruscall.ca/links/skeenaresources202209feas.html

Participant Telephone Numbers - Canada/US 1-800-319-4610, International Toll +1-604-638-5340

If you'd like to ask a question, please dial in. All callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the schedule start time and simply ask to join the call.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Prefeasibility Study for Eskay Creek in July 2021 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.57 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 56% IRR, and a 1.4-year payback at US$1,550/oz Au. Skeena is currently completing both infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to a full Feasibility Study, which will be released on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Jr.

CEO & Director

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com

Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725

Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Director of Exploration, Adrian Newton P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Senior Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements and information contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. The use of words such as "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "contemplates", "generates", "targets", "is projected", "is planned", "considers", "estimates", "expects", "is expected", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "will", "could", or "would" be taken, achieved, or occur, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results of the Feasibility Study, processing capacity of the mine, anticipated mine life, probable reserves, estimated project capital and operating costs, sustaining costs, results of test work and studies, planned environmental assessments, the future price of metals, metal concentrate, and future exploration and development. Such forward-looking statements are based on material factors and/or assumptions which include, but are not limited to, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and the assumptions set forth herein and in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, its most recently filed interim MD&A, and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 31, 2022. Such forward-looking statements represent the Company's management expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made, and are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein, and are subject to significant operational, business, economic, and regulatory risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including permitting and other government approvals; changes in economic conditions, including changes in the price of gold and other key variables; changes in mine plans and other factors, including accidents, equipment breakdown, bad weather and other project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of the Company; environmental risks and unanticipated reclamation expenses; and other risk factors identified in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, its most recently filed interim MD&A, the AIF dated March 31, 2022, and in the Company's other periodic filings with securities and regulatory authorities in Canada and the United States that are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Company does not undertake any obligations to update and/or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cautionary note to U.S. Investors concerning estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources

Skeena's mineral reserves and mineral resources included or incorporated by reference herein have been estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" adopted by the CIM Council (as amended, the "CIM Definition Standards"). These standards differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the "SEC Modernization Rules"). Skeena is not currently subject to the SEC Modernization Rules. Accordingly, Skeena's disclosure of mineralization and other technical information may differ significantly from the information that would be disclosed had Skeena prepared the information under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

In addition, investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of Skeena's mineral resources constitute or will be converted into reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured", "indicated", or "inferred" mineral resources that Skeena reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or prefeasibility studies, except in rare cases where permitted under NI 43-101.

For these reasons, the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and related information presented herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2022 Exploratory Drilling Campaign Length-Weighted Drill Hole Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Sample Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) SK-22-915 520.50 521.50 1.00 2.64 2.6 2.68 SK-22-916 515.50 519.50 4.00 1.22 1.2 1.24 SK-22-916 525.07 538.00 12.93 0.67 0.7 0.68 SK-22-917 237.16 240.55 3.39 6.79 6.8 6.87 INCLUDING 237.16 238.32 1.16 10.60 10.6 10.74 SK-22-917 247.40 249.68 2.28 0.95 0.9 0.95 SK-22-917 273.96 277.50 3.54 9.70 9.7 9.83 INCLUDING 275.00 276.00 1.00 24.20 24.2 24.52 SK-22-917 375.00 378.97 3.97 0.97 1.0 0.99 SK-22-917 411.50 422.00 10.50 1.47 1.5 1.49 SK-22-917 428.00 429.50 1.50 1.71 1.7 1.73 SK-22-917 454.00 455.50 1.50 1.00 1.0 1.01 SK-22-917 580.00 583.00 3.00 0.64 0.6 0.64 SK-22-917 588.50 593.50 5.00 0.78 0.8 0.79 SK-22-917 609.00 613.00 4.00 0.52 0.5 0.53 SK-22-918 400.00 402.84 2.84 1.17 1.2 1.19 SK-22-918 473.50 481.00 7.50 1.27 1.3 1.29 SK-22-918 503.00 504.50 1.50 17.75 17.8 17.99 SK-22-919 6.00 6.60 0.60 1.18 1.2 1.20 SK-22-919 27.10 27.80 0.70 0.77 0.8 0.78 SK-22-919 49.20 64.00 14.80 0.93 0.9 0.94 SK-22-919 97.10 98.50 1.40 0.71 0.7 0.72 SK-22-919 105.50 108.00 2.50 0.79 0.8 0.80 SK-22-919 115.00 116.00 1.00 1.51 1.5 1.53 SK-22-920 242.00 243.50 1.50 0.68 0.7 0.69 SK-22-921 631.50 632.50 1.00 0.68 0.7 0.69 SK-22-959 36.00 45.00 9.00 0.66 0.7 0.66 SK-22-959 59.25 62.00 2.75 0.64 0.6 0.65 SK-22-959 80.12 94.50 14.38 1.04 1.0 1.05 SK-22-959 99.50 100.50 1.00 0.70 0.7 0.71 SK-22-959 135.05 144.50 9.45 0.97 1.0 0.98 SK-22-959 148.50 157.10 8.60 0.98 1.0 0.99 SK-22-960 6.52 20.08 13.56 2.32 2.3 2.35 SK-22-960 56.75 66.00 9.25 0.84 0.8 0.85 SK-22-960 92.50 95.50 3.00 1.46 1.5 1.48 SK-22-960 217.10 217.70 0.60 1.66 1.7 1.68 SK-22-960 283.50 284.65 1.15 0.79 0.8 0.80 SK-22-961 5.00 9.00 4.00 2.58 2.6 2.61 SK-22-961 45.50 48.50 3.00 1.24 1.2 1.26 SK-22-961 78.50 81.00 2.50 1.03 1.0 1.05 SK-22-961 84.95 87.50 2.55 0.66 0.7 0.67 SK-22-961 137.50 138.53 1.03 0.66 0.7 0.67 SK-22-961 145.87 146.50 0.63 0.65 0.7 0.66 SK-22-961 150.25 151.56 1.31 0.77 0.8 0.78 SK-22-961 155.16 156.44 1.28 0.80 0.8 0.81 SK-22-961 167.40 168.07 0.67 0.86 0.9 0.87 SK-22-961 183.83 184.33 0.50 1.56 1.6 1.58 SK-22-961 192.22 193.42 1.20 0.92 0.9 0.93 SK-22-961 200.68 201.82 1.14 0.72 0.7 0.73 SK-22-961 210.70 226.12 15.42 0.50 0.5 0.51 SK-22-961 231.49 237.00 5.51 1.72 1.7 1.74 SK-22-966 4.71 6.00 1.29 0.60 0.6 0.61 SK-22-966 38.85 40.00 1.15 0.73 0.7 0.74 SK-22-966 52.50 53.70 1.20 0.91 0.9 0.92 SK-22-966 64.00 68.00 4.00 0.64 0.6 0.65 SK-22-966 106.37 134.99 28.62 1.03 1.0 1.05 SK-22-966 158.21 159.60 1.39 1.25 1.2 1.26 SK-22-966 170.40 180.30 9.90 0.94 0.9 0.96 SK-22-966 190.40 194.18 3.78 0.92 0.9 0.93 SK-22-966 200.50 203.50 3.00 1.14 1.1 1.15 SK-22-967 2.50 6.00 3.50 0.83 0.8 0.84 SK-22-967 16.50 21.00 4.50 0.79 0.8 0.80 SK-22-967 44.82 56.00 11.18 2.01 2.0 2.03 SK-22-967 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.84 0.8 0.85 SK-22-967 133.00 134.50 1.50 0.85 0.9 0.86 SK-22-968 2.00 5.07 3.07 1.13 1.1 1.15 SK-22-968 62.00 79.00 17.00 0.93 0.9 0.95 SK-22-968 83.85 88.50 4.65 1.07 1.1 1.08 SK-22-968 112.00 113.50 1.50 0.74 0.7 0.75 SK-22-968 119.50 121.00 1.50 0.80 0.8 0.81 SK-22-968 130.00 131.41 1.41 1.56 1.6 1.57 SK-22-968 137.00 138.20 1.20 1.06 1.1 1.07 SK-22-969 15.50 17.00 1.50 0.73 0.7 0.74 SK-22-969 100.00 101.00 1.00 1.37 1.4 1.39 SK-22-969 171.00 172.50 1.50 0.99 1.0 1.00 SK-22-969 232.06 241.00 8.94 1.17 1.2 1.18 SK-22-969 268.50 269.50 1.00 0.61 0.6 0.62 SK-22-984 7.50 15.00 7.50 0.93 0.9 0.94 SK-22-984 176.61 180.95 4.34 1.32 1.3 1.34 SK-22-984 185.00 186.00 1.00 0.65 0.7 0.66 SK-22-984 191.07 191.80 0.73 0.77 0.8 0.78 SK-22-984 204.50 207.48 2.98 1.24 1.2 1.26 SK-22-984 244.50 245.50 1.00 1.24 1.2 1.26 SK-22-988 4.00 14.50 10.50 0.86 0.9 0.88 SK-22-988 64.00 67.00 3.00 1.17 1.2 1.18 SK-22-988 83.20 114.50 31.30 1.66 1.7 1.68 SK-22-988 122.00 131.00 9.00 0.56 0.6 0.57 SK-22-990 286.34 304.00 17.66 2.97 3.0 3.01 SK-22-990 309.00 311.00 2.00 1.84 1.8 1.87 SK-22-990 495.50 496.20 0.70 0.84 0.8 0.85 SK-22-990 564.00 565.50 1.50 0.65 0.7 0.66 SK-22-990 583.50 585.00 1.50 1.36 1.4 1.38 SK-22-990 618.00 622.50 4.50 0.78 0.8 0.79 SK-22-990 630.00 631.50 1.50 0.76 0.8 0.77 SK-22-995 36.50 50.50 14.00 3.04 3.0 3.07 SK-22-995 76.00 76.95 0.95 1.30 1.3 1.32 SK-22-995 87.25 91.27 4.02 0.62 0.6 0.63 SK-22-995 122.85 123.36 0.51 2.25 2.3 2.28 SK-22-995 234.50 235.50 1.00 4.56 4.6 4.62 SK-22-996 210.78 212.95 2.17 2.79 2.8 2.83 SK-22-998 169.00 170.23 1.23 0.89 0.9 0.90 SK-22-999 194.00 195.50 1.50 0.65 0.7 0.66 SK-22-1000 195.50 196.60 1.10 0.69 0.7 0.70 SK-22-1000 216.07 217.25 1.18 1.29 1.3 1.31 SK-22-1001 10.00 33.50 23.50 9.29 9.3 9.41 INCLUDING 28.37 29.50 1.13 21.20 21.2 21.48 AND 29.50 30.60 1.10 32.10 32.1 32.53 AND 30.60 32.00 1.40 79.40 79.4 80.46 AND 32.00 33.50 1.50 18.85 18.9 19.10 SK-22-1002 34.25 35.52 1.27 0.98 1.0 0.99 SK-22-1002 50.50 52.00 1.50 0.79 0.8 0.80 SK-22-1002 202.56 216.75 14.19 1.86 1.9 1.89 SK-22-1002 258.00 259.06 1.06 1.07 1.1 1.08 SK-22-1003 8.00 9.50 1.50 0.61 0.6 0.62 SK-22-1003 39.00 47.50 8.50 1.76 1.8 1.78 SK-22-1003 163.50 169.00 5.50 1.02 1.0 1.03 SK-22-1003 174.50 194.46 19.96 0.83 0.8 0.84 SK-22-1004 NSA SK-22-1005 1.27 3.00 1.73 0.82 0.8 0.83 SK-22-1005 18.00 19.50 1.50 1.14 1.1 1.16 SK-22-1005 63.50 69.50 6.00 1.94 1.9 1.96 SK-22-1005 102.59 107.00 4.41 1.11 1.1 1.13 SK-22-1005 147.62 148.75 1.13 0.63 0.6 0.64 SK-22-1005 162.87 164.60 1.73 0.99 1.0 1.01 SK-22-1006 34.00 35.00 1.00 0.64 0.6 0.65 SK-22-1006 53.50 67.50 14.00 1.12 1.1 1.14 SK-22-1006 86.00 87.50 1.50 0.61 0.6 0.62 SK-22-1006 97.50 118.50 21.00 2.27 2.3 2.30 INCLUDING 112.15 113.25 1.10 11.05 11.1 11.20 SK-22-1007 13.00 15.00 2.00 1.03 1.0 1.04 SK-22-1007 19.50 29.50 10.00 0.69 0.7 0.70 SK-22-1007 167.00 168.47 1.47 1.10 1.1 1.11 SK-22-1007 181.50 183.00 1.50 1.10 1.1 1.11 SK-22-1008 53.20 100.70 47.50 1.31 1.3 1.33 INCLUDING 83.73 85.05 1.32 10.60 10.6 10.74 SK-22-1008 158.50 160.00 1.50 0.60 0.6 0.61 SK-22-1008 219.90 221.00 1.10 0.68 0.7 0.69 SK-22-1008 225.00 226.40 1.40 0.60 0.6 0.61 SK-22-1008 260.50 262.00 1.50 1.41 1.4 1.43 SK-22-1009 158.26 165.44 7.18 0.68 0.7 0.69 SK-22-1009 168.80 180.60 11.80 1.30 1.3 1.32 SK-22-1009 189.00 190.00 1.00 0.69 0.7 0.70 SK-22-1009 230.80 231.60 0.80 1.50 1.5 1.52 SK-22-1009 265.35 266.50 1.15 0.59 0.6 0.60 SK-22-1009 270.00 283.00 13.00 0.78 0.8 0.79 SK-22-1010 88.10 90.00 1.90 0.62 0.6 0.63 SK-22-1010 157.50 165.00 7.50 1.01 1.0 1.02 SK-22-1010 182.00 182.74 0.74 0.77 0.8 0.78 SK-22-1010 205.05 210.00 4.95 0.77 0.8 0.78 SK-22-1010 237.21 238.88 1.67 0.93 0.9 0.94 SK-22-1010 242.05 242.60 0.55 0.62 0.6 0.63 SK-22-1010 245.77 246.47 0.70 1.61 1.6 1.63 SK-22-1010 252.55 253.10 0.55 0.97 1.0 0.98 SK-22-1010 257.00 261.67 4.67 1.40 1.4 1.42 SK-22-1011 148.00 157.50 9.50 3.25 3.3 3.29 SK-22-1011 228.00 228.80 0.80 0.60 0.6 0.61 SK-22-1011 232.60 233.35 0.75 1.06 1.1 1.07 SK-22-1011 236.50 242.39 5.89 1.82 1.8 1.84 SK-22-1011 268.67 269.30 0.63 0.87 0.9 0.88 SK-22-1011 272.44 273.50 1.06 1.21 1.2 1.23 SK-22-1011 299.00 308.00 9.00 1.01 1.0 1.02 SK-22-1011 331.00 331.50 0.50 0.69 0.7 0.70 SK-22-1011 346.50 348.00 1.50 43.20 43.2 43.78 SK-22-1011 363.50 365.50 2.00 0.83 0.8 0.83 SK-22-1011 372.00 372.50 0.50 0.59 0.6 0.60 SK-22-1012 47.50 54.10 6.60 1.62 1.6 1.64 SK-22-1012 69.88 76.44 6.56 5.87 5.9 5.95 SK-22-1012 79.75 84.00 4.25 2.43 2.4 2.46 SK-22-1012 244.10 245.10 1.00 0.73 0.7 0.74 SK-22-1012 261.53 266.78 5.25 0.61 0.6 0.61 SK-22-1013 28.50 29.50 1.00 1.10 1.1 1.11 SK-22-1014 1.67 3.50 1.83 0.94 0.9 0.95 SK-22-1014 41.00 43.50 2.50 0.68 0.7 0.69 SK-22-1014 113.43 114.50 1.07 1.93 1.9 1.96 SK-22-1014 177.50 180.50 3.00 1.18 1.2 1.19 SK-22-1014 185.00 192.00 7.00 0.73 0.7 0.74 SK-22-1014 225.00 226.50 1.50 1.07 1.1 1.08 SK-22-1015 36.00 39.30 3.30 1.25 1.3 1.27 SK-22-1015 58.90 61.78 2.88 3.29 3.3 3.34 SK-22-1015 76.90 79.90 3.00 1.80 1.8 1.82 SK-22-1015 294.60 297.10 2.50 0.87 0.9 0.88 SK-22-1016 27.50 28.40 0.90 0.78 0.8 0.79 SK-22-1017 29.50 31.18 1.68 0.65 0.7 0.66 SK-22-1018 4.40 13.53 9.13 1.61 1.6 1.63 SK-22-1018 19.32 47.00 27.68 1.85 1.8 1.87 SK-22-1018 85.70 98.50 12.80 1.20 1.2 1.22 SK-22-1018 164.30 197.00 32.70 0.80 0.8 0.81 SK-22-1018 211.40 227.47 16.07 1.02 1.0 1.04 SK-22-1018 231.00 240.00 9.00 0.59 0.6 0.60 SK-22-1018 246.00 247.50 1.50 1.22 1.2 1.24 SK-22-1018 253.05 253.55 0.50 2.62 2.6 2.65 SK-22-1019 683.50 685.20 1.70 1.06 1.1 1.08 SK-22-1019 689.20 691.20 2.00 5.77 5.8 5.84 SK-22-1019 695.20 698.20 3.00 0.61 0.6 0.61 SK-22-1020 569.02 570.50 1.48 1.05 1.1 1.06 SK-22-1020 592.25 602.50 10.25 1.38 1.4 1.40 SK-22-1020 626.50 628.00 1.50 0.73 0.7 0.74 SK-22-1020 635.50 637.00 1.50 0.59 0.6 0.60 SK-22-1020 641.50 644.00 2.50 0.97 1.0 0.98 SK-22-1021 639.50 642.50 3.00 7.72 7.7 7.83 INCLUDING 640.50 641.60 1.10 18.45 18.5 18.70 SK-22-1022 638.50 640.00 1.50 0.77 0.8 0.78 SK-22-1023 9.30 23.18 13.88 1.97 2.0 2.00 SK-22-1023 27.82 39.50 11.68 0.79 0.8 0.80 SK-22-1023 60.40 92.00 31.60 1.52 1.5 1.54 SK-22-1023 108.00 111.50 3.50 1.10 1.1 1.11 SK-22-1023 116.00 122.00 6.00 1.57 1.6 1.59 SK-22-1023 138.40 143.50 5.10 1.11 1.1 1.12 SK-22-1023 147.00 164.67 17.67 0.71 0.7 0.72 SK-22-1023 168.00 180.25 12.25 0.65 0.6 0.66 SK-22-1023 191.50 203.80 12.30 1.17 1.2 1.19 SK-22-1024 22.00 38.00 16.00 0.77 0.8 0.78 SK-22-1024 53.00 56.00 3.00 2.31 2.3 2.34 SK-22-1024 60.94 62.00 1.06 0.61 0.6 0.62 SK-22-1024 87.50 93.50 6.00 3.78 3.8 3.83 SK-22-1024 133.77 134.75 0.98 1.51 1.5 1.53 SK-22-1024 147.07 153.69 6.62 0.82 0.8 0.83 SK-22-1024 220.40 223.60 3.20 0.39 0.4 0.39 SK-22-1024 232.00 235.00 3.00 1.24 1.2 1.26 SK-22-1024 242.50 244.00 1.50 1.93 1.9 1.96 SK-22-1025 4.00 10.00 6.00 0.69 0.7 0.70 SK-22-1025 37.00 38.50 1.50 0.74 0.7 0.75 SK-22-1025 79.00 96.00 17.00 0.65 0.7 0.66 SK-22-1025 99.42 100.14 0.72 1.98 2.0 2.01 SK-22-1025 119.00 120.50 1.50 1.03 1.0 1.04 SK-22-1025 146.00 147.50 1.50 13.20 13.2 13.38 SK-22-1025 173.00 174.50 1.50 6.52 6.5 6.61 SK-22-1025 200.00 215.00 15.00 0.70 0.7 0.71 SK-22-1026 0.47 10.50 10.03 0.75 0.7 0.76 SK-22-1026 18.00 19.50 1.50 0.66 0.7 0.67 SK-22-1026 93.00 104.50 11.50 1.80 1.8 1.82 SK-22-1026 154.50 166.50 12.00 0.79 0.8 0.80 SK-22-1026 172.50 174.00 1.50 0.66 0.7 0.67 SK-22-1026 178.50 208.00 29.50 0.74 0.7 0.75 SK-22-1027 17.00 18.50 1.50 0.62 0.6 0.63 SK-22-1027 26.50 27.00 0.50 0.68 0.7 0.69 SK-22-1027 43.00 44.50 1.50 0.66 0.7 0.67 SK-22-1028 76.00 77.50 1.50 8.60 8.6 8.71 SK-22-1028 85.00 86.50 1.50 0.67 0.7 0.68 SK-22-1028 109.50 111.00 1.50 0.64 0.6 0.65 SK-22-1028 123.00 124.50 1.50 0.59 0.6 0.60 SK-22-1028 174.90 221.67 46.77 1.74 1.7 1.76 SK-22-1028 263.40 267.50 4.10 0.67 0.7 0.68 SK-22-1028 273.00 290.33 17.33 0.64 0.6 0.65 SK-22-1028 315.30 315.90 0.60 0.77 0.8 0.78 SK-22-1029 87.35 88.50 1.15 3.99 4.0 4.04 SK-22-1029 106.00 107.50 1.50 1.24 1.2 1.26 SK-22-1029 182.70 197.00 14.30 0.58 0.6 0.59 SK-22-1029 201.00 207.00 6.00 1.35 1.4 1.37 SK-22-1029 229.50 235.50 6.00 1.81 1.8 1.83 SK-22-1029 240.50 248.50 8.00 0.79 0.8 0.80 SK-22-1029 274.75 276.87 2.12 1.30 1.3 1.32 SK-22-1030 PENDING SK-22-1031 PENDING SK-22-1032 37.00 38.00 1.00 0.61 0.6 0.62 SK-22-1032 45.48 56.50 11.02 1.73 1.7 1.75 SK-22-1032 60.00 61.19 1.19 1.60 1.6 1.62 SK-22-1032 70.00 99.50 29.50 1.45 1.5 1.47 SK-22-1033 PENDING SK-22-1034 44.70 46.50 1.80 0.72 0.7 0.73 SK-22-1034 102.04 103.45 1.41 0.93 0.9 0.94 SK-22-1035 13.62 22.00 8.38 0.98 1.0 0.99 SK-22-1035 62.50 64.50 2.00 1.63 1.6 1.65 SK-22-1035 81.00 84.40 3.40 0.82 0.8 0.83 SK-22-1035 93.50 100.00 6.50 0.80 0.8 0.81 SK-22-1035 111.00 113.50 2.50 0.72 0.7 0.73 SK-22-1035 163.00 165.00 2.00 1.78 1.8 1.80 SK-22-1036 31.50 35.75 4.25 0.50 0.5 0.51 SK-22-1036 44.00 48.50 4.50 0.68 0.7 0.69 SK-22-1036 62.50 65.00 2.50 1.62 1.6 1.64 SK-22-1036 76.00 77.00 1.00 0.77 0.8 0.78 SK-22-1036 81.50 82.50 1.00 3.17 3.2 3.21 SK-22-1036 123.65 126.00 2.35 1.61 1.6 1.63 SK-22-1036 134.00 142.50 8.50 1.12 1.1 1.13 SK-22-1037 PENDING SK-22-1038 70.00 75.50 5.50 0.52 0.5 0.53 SK-22-1038 84.25 99.00 14.75 1.10 1.1 1.11 SK-22-1038 103.50 105.00 1.50 0.87 0.9 0.88 SK-22-1038 109.50 124.50 15.00 1.28 1.3 1.30 SK-22-1038 128.63 135.38 6.75 1.03 1.0 1.04 SK-22-1038 172.00 172.77 0.77 1.28 1.3 1.30 SK-22-1038 201.00 202.00 1.00 1.08 1.1 1.09 SK-22-1039 61.35 70.50 9.15 0.80 0.8 0.82 SK-22-1039 76.00 77.50 1.50 0.60 0.6 0.61 SK-22-1039 80.91 82.00 1.09 0.67 0.7 0.68 SK-22-1039 88.00 89.00 1.00 0.74 0.7 0.75 SK-22-1039 105.00 110.86 5.86 0.65 0.7 0.66 SK-22-1040 PENDING SK-22-1041 26.62 27.42 0.80 0.61 0.6 0.62 SK-22-1041 45.50 46.90 1.40 0.59 0.6 0.60 SK-22-1041 93.00 94.00 1.00 0.83 0.8 0.84 SK-22-1042 188.00 189.00 1.00 1.42 1.4 1.44 SK-22-1042 199.00 200.17 1.17 2.51 2.5 2.54 SK-22-1042 204.48 205.00 0.52 0.81 0.8 0.82 SK-22-1043 ND SK-22-1044 ND SK-22-1045 PENDING SK-22-1046 PENDING SK-22-1047 PENDING SK-22-1048 PENDING SK-22-1049 PENDING SK-22-1050 113.64 121.23 7.59 0.67 3.5 0.72 SK-22-1050 126.00 128.00 2.00 0.60 4.7 0.66 SK-22-1051 56.80 58.31 1.51 1.23 1.2 1.24 SK-22-1051 62.00 63.50 1.50 1.26 1.3 1.28 SK-22-1051 68.50 73.60 5.10 0.68 0.7 0.69 SK-22-1051 90.57 98.88 8.31 0.89 0.9 0.91 SK-22-1051 177.00 177.63 0.63 0.94 0.9 0.95 SK-22-1051 233.50 234.90 1.40 0.67 0.7 0.68 SK-22-1052 PENDING SK-22-1053 127.14 132.61 5.47 1.08 1.1 1.09 SK-22-1053 139.78 141.96 2.18 0.71 0.7 0.72 SK-22-1053 149.94 151.00 1.06 0.72 0.7 0.73 SK-22-1054 PENDING SK-22-1055 PENDING SK-22-1056 PENDING SK-22-1057 PENDING SK-22-1058 PENDING SK-22-1059 PENDING SK-22-1060 PENDING SK-22-1061 PENDING SK-22-1062 PENDING SK-22-1063 PENDING SK-22-1064 PENDING SK-22-1065 PENDING SK-22-1066 PENDING SK-22-1067 PENDING SK-22-1068 PENDING SK-22-1069 PENDING SK-22-1070 PENDING SK-22-1071 PENDING SK-22-1072 12.34 15.20 2.86 1.48 1.5 1.50 SK-22-1072 25.95 26.92 0.97 0.99 1.0 1.00 SK-22-1072 70.50 71.50 1.00 0.67 0.7 0.68 SK-22-1073 PENDING SK-22-1074 PENDING SK-22-1075 PENDING SK-22-1076 PENDING SK-22-1077 PENDING SK-22-1078 PENDING SK-22-1079 PENDING SK-22-1080 PENDING SK-22-1081 PENDING SK-22-1082 PENDING SK-22-1083 PENDING SK-22-1084 PENDING SK-22-1085 PENDING SK-22-1086 PENDING SK-22-1087 PENDING SK-22-1088 PENDING SK-22-1089 PENDING SK-22-1090 PENDING SK-22-1091 PENDING SK-22-1092 PENDING SK-22-1093 40.88 53.00 12.12 47.50 73.4 48.48 INCLUDING 40.88 41.74 0.86 10.00 0.7 10.01 AND 41.74 42.90 1.16 45.60 65.3 46.47 AND 42.90 43.51 0.61 39.60 82.1 40.69 AND 43.51 44.41 0.90 112.50 14.0 112.69 AND 44.41 45.90 1.49 62.20 145.0 64.13 AND 45.90 47.40 1.50 96.20 117.0 97.76 AND 47.40 48.90 1.50 45.70 149.0 47.69 AND 48.90 50.00 1.10 19.00 63.6 19.85 AND 50.00 51.00 1.00 17.10 34.3 17.56 AND 51.00 52.00 1.00 36.80 26.3 37.15 SK-22-1093 81.90 83.40 1.50 0.48 18.5 0.73

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. ND - Not Drilled. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) SK-22-912 9704.7 10999.3 830.2 719.3 112.0 -77.9 SK-22-915 9703.6 10999.3 830.2 737.7 80.9 -78.0 SK-22-916 9702.8 10999.8 830.2 719.4 56.9 -77.8 SK-22-917 9704.1 10999.4 830.2 668.0 50.2 -63.2 SK-22-918 9704.3 10999.4 830.2 653.3 37.0 -64.9 SK-22-919 9847.7 9209.2 1061.8 269.0 77.0 -50.2 SK-22-920 9619.9 10898.8 842.1 375.0 169.4 -49.8 SK-22-921 9619.6 10898.7 842.1 713.3 143.9 -62.0 SK-22-959 10082.7 10259.0 963.2 211.6 107.2 -70.3 SK-22-960 10082.8 10258.8 963.2 284.7 292.0 -49.9 SK-22-961 10081.7 10260.7 963.2 272.4 292.0 -70.1 SK-22-966 10082.4 10258.8 963.2 220.9 263.3 -89.5 SK-22-967 10099.5 10191.1 961.9 160.5 117.5 -50.1 SK-22-968 10098.5 10191.2 961.9 160.9 117.0 -70.2 SK-22-969 10098.1 10191.4 961.9 300.0 296.9 -50.1 SK-22-984 10097.5 10191.9 961.9 262.5 296.9 -64.9 SK-22-988 10098.8 10190.8 961.9 245.5 297.1 -85.1 SK-22-990 9619.6 10898.8 842.1 638.3 118.9 -61.0 SK-22-995 10083.8 10258.0 963.2 259.4 106.9 -50.3 SK-22-996 10150.8 10514.5 955.9 250.4 66.9 -60.0 SK-22-998 10153.5 10511.6 955.9 226.6 118.1 -56.0 SK-22-999 10151.8 10513.9 955.9 217.9 229.7 -88.1 SK-22-1000 10153.1 10512.0 955.9 238.6 337.0 -78.0 SK-22-1001 10132.1 10364.7 971.4 211.4 63.0 -49.0 SK-22-1002 10081.1 10128.2 964.1 277.5 296.9 -48.1 SK-22-1003 10080.9 10126.9 964.1 235.5 299.0 -63.0 SK-22-1004 10135.9 10278.6 977.6 199.3 44.1 -50.1 SK-22-1005 10136.0 10278.0 977.8 181.1 82.9 -49.1 SK-22-1006 10103.2 10090.3 971.4 175.5 127.3 -50.0 SK-22-1007 10102.6 10088.0 964.1 286.4 276.8 -45.0 SK-22-1008 10103.1 10087.9 964.1 272.1 276.0 -63.0 SK-22-1009 10150.7 10513.4 955.9 340.4 197.0 -70.0 SK-22-1010 10134.8 10624.0 942.8 271.5 222.2 -58.0 SK-22-1011 10134.3 10624.6 942.8 424.5 245.4 -62.0 SK-22-1012 10135.9 10622.7 942.2 331.9 356.8 -75.2 SK-22-1013 10182.4 10741.1 930.4 301.4 78.9 -62.0 SK-22-1014 10140.7 10151.7 969.1 244.0 91.9 -50.3 SK-22-1015 10181.4 10738.9 930.4 316.9 321.9 -69.3 SK-22-1016 10182.7 10739.9 930.4 286.1 112.0 -48.2 SK-22-1017 10182.2 10740.2 930.4 271.6 137.0 -70.0 SK-22-1018 10131.1 10364.7 971.4 301.4 271.6 -58.0 SK-22-1019 9161.1 9643.9 964.8 776.3 67.1 -47.9 SK-22-1020 9161.6 9643.7 966.2 659.3 82.0 -50.0 SK-22-1021 9206.6 10017.2 952.7 718.3 80.9 -50.0 SK-22-1022 9206.6 10016.1 952.7 709.3 95.1 -50.3 SK-22-1023 10131.5 10364.7 971.4 250.8 271.9 -75.1 SK-22-1024 10131.5 10365.2 971.4 271.0 337.0 -90.0 SK-22-1025 10144.9 9910.7 1000.0 231.8 97.0 -50.2 SK-22-1026 10145.0 9912.6 1000.0 253.0 54.1 -49.9 SK-22-1027 10031.9 9931.3 982.3 59.0 252.4 -80.1 SK-22-1028 9700.3 9634.1 1092.3 349.5 76.8 -49.9 SK-22-1029 9700.3 9633.1 1092.3 358.7 109.0 -50.4 SK-22-1032 9787.3 9875.7 1055.3 330.0 277.0 -77.0 SK-22-1034 9986.2 9577.6 1012.7 150.9 146.8 -50.1 SK-22-1035 9980.4 9580.3 1012.7 214.1 261.6 -50.0 SK-22-1036 9981.2 9584.5 1012.7 201.7 322.1 -50.0 SK-22-1038 9861.0 9460.6 1079.2 207.0 106.9 -54.9 SK-22-1039 9859.9 9460.9 1079.2 220.0 107.1 -75.0 SK-22-1041 10031.7 9931.5 982.3 108.0 252.2 -79.9 SK-22-1042 9847.5 9209.0 1061.8 281.0 133.9 -50.1 SK-22-1050 9950.2 9813.9 986.2 208.6 92.0 -68.0 SK-22-1051 9950.2 9812.1 986.2 234.9 102.0 -50.0 SK-22-1053 9946.5 9811.4 986.2 190.6 218.8 -67.9 SK-22-1072 9984.1 9720.2 988.8 144.0 111.5 -50.5 SK-22-1093 9700.6 9949.3 1036.2 186.9 77.3 -55.0

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714728/Skeena-Announces-Multiple-21A-West-Zone-Expansions-at-Eskay-Creek-Including-4848-gt-AuEq-over-1212-metres