Centerra Gold Inc. Announces CEO Transition

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 - Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) ("Centerra" or the "Company") announced today that Paul Wright has replaced Scott Perry as President and Chief Executive Officer of Centerra. Mr. Wright, a director of Centerra, will act as interim President and CEO to manage the Company through a leadership transition period, as the Board works with an executive search firm to select Centerra's long-term Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Michael Parrett, the Chair of the Board, said, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Scott for his commitment to the Company over the last 7 years. We appreciate all he has done to serve the Company, including through the challenges of the last two years. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

He continued, "Centerra's Board is appreciative that Mr. Wright has agreed to lead the Company on an interim basis. Mr. Wright brings over 40 years of extensive international experience in the mining industry. Mr. Wright retired from Eldorado Gold in April 2017 where he had served as President and CEO since 1999. He has served as a director of Centerra since his election to the Board in May 2020."

In connection with this leadership transition, Mr. Perry also resigned as a director of Centerra and will not be nominated for election to the Board at the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on September 22, 2022. The Board has determined to reduce the number of directors from 9 to 8 and the 8 other directors identified in Centerra's management information circular dated August 19, 2022 will stand for election at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol CGAU. Centerra is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

