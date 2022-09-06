Pan American Energy Corp. Provides An Update On The Big Mack Property

CALGARY, Sept. 06, 2022 - Pan American Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Pan American") (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) is pleased to provide an update on the Big Mack Project (the "Property"), including validation of the number of pegmatites at surface and historical grades through sampling, and future exploration plans. This information was drawn from the Company's review of prior scientific and technical work completed on the Property and a site visit by management on Saturday August 6, 2022.





Figure 1: Overhead view of the Big Mack Pegmatite

Mineralization

Work on the area indicates that there are greater than 20 pegmatites located on the Property. The Big Mack, the petalite-bearing pegmatite after which the project was named, appears to be the largest. Test work completed on the Property demonstrates that the Big Mack exposure is exposed for 180 metres along a 280 trend with a maximum width between 31 and 36 meters. Historical grab samples collected from the Big Mack exposure grade up to 6% LiO2. A 1.93 metre diamond drill hole ("DDH") interval returned 1.90% LiO2 (see "Drilling" below). Exploration efforts focusing on tantalum ("Ta") and tin ("Sn") also identified 13 pegmatites with potential for this type of mineralization.





Figure 2 & 3: Example grab samples picked up at the Property showing white and pink petalite

Drilling

At the Big Mack exposure, 14 diamond drill holes totaling 1260 metres intersected up to 48 meters core-length of petalite-bearing pegmatite and appear to have identified a Li-bearing zone extending to a vertical depth of 50 metres. Test work indicates that mineralization is open to depth and along a 280 trend. A few of the 13 Ta and Sn pegmatites were also tested with DDHs. This drilling intersected up to 1000 ppm Ta and 10,000 ppm Sn over 0.5 intervals and 8697 ppm LiO2 over 1.0 m intervals. See table 1 and Table 2 for further information regarding the diamond drilling undertaken on the Property.









Bulk Sample - Metallurgical Studies

An advanced exploration permit was issued by the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry ("MNDM") to EFR under Part VII of the Ontario Mining Act to remove up to a 5000-tonne bulk sample from the Property on August 10, 1999. A petalite concentrate was created from the 5-tonne sample designed to be representative of the petalite-bearing Big Mack pegmatite. This petalite concentrate was sent to Corning Laboratory Services of Corning, New York for petalite analysis and trial glass metals. Three glass melts were made using the petalite concentrate: one melt was batched to yield a Corning Ware base pyroceram glass, another to yield a clear cooktop type glass and a third to yield a common soda lime glass. The petalite yielded glass of acceptable visual quality (MNDM assessment file 52L07SE2007).

A conceptional design of a pilot plant by-product storage facility was also commissioned in 1999. The plant was designed to process 50,000 tonnes of petalite per year from the Big Mack pegmatite.

Future Exploration Plans

The Company has entered phase one of the option agreement with Magabra Resources paying C$80,000 in cash, issuing C$200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, and committing to C$1,000,000 worth of exploration expenditures on the Property for 51% ownership.

Based on the results of historic exploration activities, the Property has potential for lithium, tantalum and other rare-metal mineralization. The Company expects to continue prospecting, sampling, and diamond drilling the Property to further define the potential of the lithium and other rare-metal mineralization associated with the pegmatites. The Company will determine the parameters of the drilling program on the Property based on the results of the other exploration activities planned to be undertaken by the Company.



The geological mapping and sampling conducted in 1998 and 2001 located numerous pegmatites on the Property. As part of the Company's planned exploration program for the Property, these pegmatites will be examined and sampled to evaluate the lithium and other rare-metal mineralization of these pegmatites, as the 1998 and 2001 program mainly focused on the tantalum potential. The Company intends to test the mineral potential of these pegmatites through geological mapping, channel-cutting and sampling. The Company also intends to prospect on foot and using aerial surveillance in the areas near these pegmatite exposures, particularly in areas where a recent fire cleared a significant amount of vegetation and overburden. If new pegmatites are found through the Company's prospecting activities, the Company intends to remove any overburden from these exposures and pressure wash the exposures.



The Company expects that additional diamond drilling will enable the Company to further delineate the Big Mack pegmatite along strike and to depth. The Company also expects to use diamond drilling to assess the structural complexity and potential zonation of the Big Mack pegmatite. The Company anticipates that the diamond drilling and associated sampling will help understand the relationships between the identified pegmatites within the immediate area and to those adjacent to Property, such as the Big Whopper pegmatite.

Qualified Person

Craig Ravnaas, P. Geo., Geological Consultant to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North and South America.

The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Green Energy Lithium Asset, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, USA.

The Company has also executed an option agreement with Magabra Resources with the right to acquire up to 90% interest in the Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jason Latkowcer

CEO & Director

