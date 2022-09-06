World Copper Announces Closing of Zonia Project Royalty Sale

Vancouver, September 6, 2022 - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the previously announced sale to Electric Royalties Ltd. ("Electric Royalties") of a gross revenue royalty ("GRR") and royalty option package on the Company's wholly owned Zonia Copper Oxide project ("Zonia" or the "Zonia Project"), located in the Walnut Grove Mining District, Yavapai County, Arizona, United States (the "Transaction"), has now closed. On closing, the Company received CAD $1.55 million (gross) in cash (the "Cash Consideration") and 2,000,000 Electric Royalties' common shares (the "Consideration Shares") from the sale of a 0.5% GRR (the "Zonia Royalty") on the Zonia Project to Electric Royalties.

Nolan Peterson, CEO and President of World Copper Ltd, commented, "World Copper is excited to close this transaction and bring Electric Royalties on as one of Zonia's first partners. The Zonia Project has robust economics and an achievable timeline to production. This initial support from Electric Royalties enables us to continue our restart of development activities at the project and carry out significant work in unlocking the project's full value. I look forward to working more closely with Electric Royalties' management team and we look forward to continuing to update shareholders on our progress."

Zonia Project Development

Following an internal technical review of the exploration and development potential of the Zonia Project (see news release dated May 2, 2022), World Copper has assessed Zonia's potential to host significantly more copper mineralization than outlined in the current resource estimate (76.8 Mt of 0.33% Cu Measured & Indicated, 27.2 Mt at 0.28% Cu Inferred). The Company is currently working on exploration drill targets along the margins of the Zonia deposit as well as a separate, significant copper-molybdenum-manganese in rock geochemical anomaly located approximately two kilometres north-northeast of the established resource ("Zonia Norte").

In addition to the exploration targets identified, World Copper intends to update the Zonia 2018 preliminary economic assessment, dated April 17, 2018 (with an effective date of March 22, 2018), prepared by Global Resource Engineering Ltd. for Cardero Resource Corp. (the "PEA"), a copy of the technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 with respect to the PEA is available on the Cardero Resource Corp. SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

World Copper plans to update the PEA: (i) to reflect current market conditions; (ii) to include the full extent of the available resource; (iii) to examine different sizes and concepts as part of a strategic review of the million ton asset; and (iv) to incorporate additional drill and geological data, as warranted. The PEA used $3.00/lb copper for a base case scenario producing 92.6 million tons of leachable material over an 8.6-year mine life. At a copper price of $3.00/lb, the Zonia Project shows an after-tax NPV@6% of $225 million, an NPV@8% of $192 million, an NPV@10% of $163 million, and an IRR of 29.0%; the payback period is 2.89 years. The PEA concluded the Zonia Project is most sensitive to copper price which is an important consideration for improving the economics. The updated PEA will be part of a broad strategic review of the Zonia Project, and assuming a successful PEA update the Company would aim to complete a Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility level study in 2023.

The PEA is considered preliminary in nature, contains numerous assumptions and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative, geologically, to have the economic considerations applied that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA (or any update thereto) will be realized. No Mineral Reserves have been estimated for Zonia. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred Mineral Resources are that part of the Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade, or quality are estimated based on limited geologic evidence and sampling, which is sufficient to imply but not verify grade or quality continuity. Inferred Mineral Resources may not be converted to Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected, though not guaranteed, that most Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Mineral Resources are captured within an optimized pit shell and meet the test of reasonable prospects for economic extraction. All dollar amounts in the preceding paragraphs regarding the PEA are reported in US dollars unless otherwise noted.

Summary of the Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of an amended and restated letter agreement dated August 17, 2022 (the "Agreement") among the Company, its wholly owned subsidiary Cardero Copper (USA) Ltd. ("Cardero Copper"), Electric Royalties, and its wholly owned subsidiary Electric Royalties (USA) Inc. ("Electric Royalties Subco"), which replaced and superseded the previously announced letter agreement dated June 10, 2022 (see news release dated June 13, 2022), Electric Royalties, through Electric Royalties Subco, acquired the Zonia Royalty in consideration for paying to World Copper the Cash Consideration and delivering the Consideration Shares. Additionally, Cardero Copper granted Electric Royalties Subco the option, exercisable for a period of 15 months following the closing of the Transaction, to increase the amount of the Zonia Royalty by 0.5% (for an aggregate total of 1.0% GRR on the Zonia Project) by paying to Cardero Copper an additional CAD $3.0 million in cash.

Electric Royalties Subco was also granted the option, for a period of 24 months from the date that World Copper (i) obtains a technical report in respect of the Zonia Norte project located northeast to the existing Zonia Project, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and which contains an estimate of inferred mineral resources; and (ii) delivers a copy of such report to Electric Royalties Subco, to acquire a 1.0% GRR on the Zonia Norte project (the "Zonia Norte Royalty"), exercisable by Electric Royalty Subco paying an additional CAD $3.0 million in cash to Cardero Copper.

Qualified Person

John Drobe, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Drobe is not independent of the Company as he is the Chief Geologist of the Company.

ABOUT WORLD COPPER LTD.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its copper porphyry projects: Escalones and Cristal in Chile, and Zonia in Arizona. Two of these projects have estimated resources with significant soluble copper mineralization, and each has additional copper porphyry targets with exciting potential to expand the resource base.

The World Copper team has a unique skill in navigating the mining sector within Chile, with some members having worked in the country for more than 40 years and with discovery success.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

World Copper Ltd.

"Nolan Peterson"

Nolan Peterson

Chief Executive Officer

