Origen Receives Positive Results from Los Sapitos

Vancouver, September 6, 2022 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that it has received results from its initial sampling program on its prospective lithium bearing Los Sapitos project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Prior to the early onset of winter in the southern hemisphere, the Company's consultants were able to investigate and sample 12 sites at Los Sapitos.

"We are encouraged with the new data we received which shows evidence the project has the potential to host all three target styles of lithium we had hoped to be present; lithium in brine, lithium in hot springs, and lithium in clay. Our global search utilizing our teams 15 years of lithium exploration and development experience culminated with their refined exploration techniques has enabled us to have a 'first mover status' on a new lithium rich frontier. This has resulted in our acquisition of a very large land position in a highly prospective new lithium rich region," states Gary Schellenberg, Company CEO.

Key Highlights:

Evidence of three lithium target styles (brine, hot spring and clay hosted) within the Los Sapitos area.

Of the 12 sites sampled, four of these contained clay mineralogy favourable for hosting lithium; three with illite and one with montmorillonite.

Brine temperatures increase toward the higher lithium values suggesting a hot spring near or as a source of lithium.

Sites with illite clay signatures have significantly higher lithium by strong acid digestion. Exploration and development at Lithium Americas Corp.'s (LAC.T) Hackett Pass project in Nevada has demonstrated the importance of illite for clay hosted lithium.

The initial program focused on obtaining representative samples of both brine and clay, primarily in the northern part of Los Sapitos salar. This work was successful and done in preparation for property wide sampling, geophysical and remote sensing programs expected to start as soon as weather permits.

12 sites were investigated and sampled for both brine and sediment. All of the sediment samples were taken from near surface exposures and five of the 12 sites were found to contain clay minerals with four containing clay minerology favourable for hosting Lithium. Three contiguous sample sites contained illite and one site contained montmorillite. Work at Lithium America Corp's (LAC.T) Hackett Pass project in Nevada has demonstrated that lithium hosted in illite can be a very prospective target.

Brine temperatures were collected in the field to evaluate proximity to possible hot springs. Temperatures ranged from 9.4 to 14.8 °C with the second highest temperature 3.1 °C lower at 11.7 °C.

These early results are significant because they show variations in mineralogy, chemistry and temperature at test sites which can be used to 1) vector toward lithium concentrations and 2) train satellite or airborne hyper-spectral image processing to recognize prospective areas across the entire property. The Company also plans to use ground-based geophysics when weather permits to identify structures that control closed basins for brines and focus hot spring and volcanic activity that can generate clay and hot spring-based lithium. These methods, used together, are forming a powerful means for a low cost, efficient and non-invasive discovery to be made.

Figure 1: Aerial View of the Los Sapitos Project looking south.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7117/135986_36ecdaf504a68be9_001full.jpg

Sampling was conducted by staff experienced in lithium salar exploration and followed industry recognized best practices for early-stage exploration of this type of target. Analysis of brine samples was conducted by Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. (Alex Stewart), an internationally recognized laboratory with substantial experience in geochemical analysis. Lithium analysis was conducted using a 32 element ICP - OES package (Alex Stewart lab code LMMT01). Alex Stewart is independent of the Company.

Sediment samples were analysed by the Instituto de Investigaciones Mineras at the Universidad Nacional de San Juan. The laboratory is experienced in geochemical analysis and provided specialized services not available at many commercial laboratories. Sediment samples were subjected to a weak extraction with hot water which was then analysed by ICP-OES for Li, Na, K, Ca, Mg and B to determine the proportion of these elements that was easily extractable. The residual sediment was then attacked by strong acid and analysed by ICP-OES for Li, Na, K, Ca, Mg and B to determine the proportion of these elements more strongly bound to minerals or part of the crystal structure of the minerals. In addition, sediment samples were analysed using XRD (X-Ray Diffraction) to identify mineral components in the sediment. Instituto de Investigaciones Mineras is independent of the Company.

About the Los Sapitos Lithium Belt

The Company's claim package totals 48,325 hectares (ha) and is centered on known salars or dry salt lakes.

Figure 2: Location Map of Los Sapitos Lithium Belt



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7117/135986_36ecdaf504a68be9_002full.jpg

The belts tectonic setting, geothermal activity and observed brine chemistry are similar to that of the Lithium Triangle to the north and give rise to the potential for discovering structural traps for lithium-bearing aquifers at depth. The area is also host to vast alluvial sand and clay deposits that have never been investigated for their lithium content. Very limited exploration for lithium has occurred within the project area. The next phase of work will have the exploration team focussing on conducting a regional geophysical gravity survey to determine controlling structures, basin shape and consequently, potential traps within the basins. In addition, the team will conduct systematic sampling of not only the brines, but also investigate the extent and characteristics of lithium-rich clays. This survey will include initial ground truthing for planned remote sensing and/or hyperspectral surveys of the claims. Ulexite (a boron evaporite mineral) has also been identified throughout the belt and indicates that concentrated boron-bearing brines have been present, which is an indicator of lithium prospectivity.

John Harrop, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Mr. Harrop is employed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. He is not independent of the Company as defined in NI 43-101.

About Origen

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base, precious metal, and lithium properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, a 100% interest in the Middle Ridge gold project and a 100% interest in 20 lithium prospects in Newfoundland.

On behalf of Origen,

Blake Morgan

President

