Lions Bay Capital Inc. Provides an Update on Savic Exploration

Vancouver, September 6, 2022 - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay") or the "Company"), announces the receipt of very encouraging results from the recent exploration work on the Savic rare earth exploration areas in Western Victoria, Australia. The results include spectacular assays of over 2 per cent total rare earths from samples taken from water bores drilled by the Victorian government which are 9 km east of the most recent drilling program carried out by Lions Bay. Under the agreement with Savic LBI has the right to earn a 50 per cent interest in the project area by spending $5 million on exploration over 3 years.

The full SRK report can be found at:

https://lionsbaycapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PDC001_MEMO_Phase2-Drilling-Program-Assays_Rev0.pdf

About Lions Bay Capital Inc.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. is a TSX-V listed Investment Issuer that is focused on high return investment opportunities, principally in the mining, clean energy and clean technology sectors, where it provides public and private companies with strategic and financial support.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136056