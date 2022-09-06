Silver Switchback Drill Preparation Complete

Vancouver, September 6, 2022 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) (OTC:NOCSF) ("Norseman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all drill access roads and sites have already been prepared and drilling is underway The four (4)- hole 800 metre drill program is expected to be completed in approximately three weeks.

Work to date includes ground IP - resistivity survey that was completed earlier in the 2022 field season at the Silver Switchback project in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The survey covered the delineated multi-element anomaly zones from the previously completed soil geochemistry evaluation in 2021. As a complement to the soil geochemistry data, the results of the IP-Resistivity survey were utilized to define the targets that will be probed by drilling.

The ground geophysical survey program involved a layout of twelve (12) IP lines with varying lengths from 900 to 1,700 meters oriented along an E-W direction. The lines which are spaced 200 meters apart measure a total length of about 15 line-kilometers, and these cover an area of about 258 hectares. Effectively, the survey probe's vertical extent is down to 200 meters depth from surface.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Rene Victorino, P. Geo., Vice President for Exploration of Norseman Silver Inc., a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).

About Norseman Silver

Norseman Silver is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing silver assets with upside potential in the Americas. Norseman Silver's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NOC and on the OTCQB under the symbol NOCSF. Learn more about Norseman Silver at www.norsemansilver.com.

