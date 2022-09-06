Lithium Chile Acknowledges the General Vote Results on the Chilean Constitution

CALGARY, September 6, 2022 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") (TSXV:LITH), (OTC:LTMCF) acknowledges the September 4, 2022 vote by the citizens of Chile, electing not to support a proposed new constitution.

On September 4, 2022, citizens of Chile voted not to support the constitutional text proposed by the Constitutional Convention. Lithium Chile has a vast lithium portfolio in Chile consisting of over 80,000 hectares, covering sections of 11 salars and 2 laguna complexes. The Company has built strong relationships within the Chilean communities; it remains committed to the judicious development of its economic activities, social and environmental responsibilities and in the contribution to the development and preservation of Chilean land.

Steve Cochrane, President & CEO comments "I am thrilled; with the referendum behind us we can now focus on the real task of developing our lithium portfolio to the benefit of our shareholders, and all Chileans. In the past 24 hours, I have seen a significant increase in interest of our Chilean assets which reaffirms our commitment to advancing these valuable properties."

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 81,300 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and 2 laguna complexes in Chile and 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 21,329 hectares that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-BB under the symbol "LTMCF".

