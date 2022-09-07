Fuse Cobalt Amends Media Services Agreement

Coquitlam, September 6, 2022 - Fuse Cobalt Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV:FUSE), (OTC:FUSEF) (FRA:43W3) announces that further to the Company's news release dated July 28, 2022 announcing the engagement of TD Media LLC d/b/a Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to provide online marketing awareness to the Company, the parties have agreed to amend certain terms of the Media Services Agreement (the "Agreement") and have entered into an Amended Media Services Agreement.

The amended terms are that the Company will pay an additional US$300,000 to Life Water Media and extend the term of the Agreement by one month. All other terms of the Agreement remain the same.

Life Water Media and Fuse are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Life Water Media nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Fuse Cobalt Inc. https://fusecobalt.com/

Fuse Cobalt Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company that trades under the symbol FUSE on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties:

Fuse owns a 100% interest its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of Fuse's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine.

