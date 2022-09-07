Monger Gold Ltd: Inaugural Exploration Program Commenced at Brisk Lit Project

Perth, Australia - Monger Gold Ltd. (ASX:MMG) is pleased to announce that the inaugural exploration program has commence at its Brisk Lithium Project in the James Bay District of north central Quebec, Canada. Dahrouge Geological Consulting has been engaged to conduct the program and ongoing geological services for the Brisk Lithium Project.Highlights:- Inaugural exploration program covering the entire Brisk Lithium Project has commenced and is planned to run for the next two weeks- Brisk Lithium Project covers six prospects over a large project area covering 98.5km2 and is host to several known pegmatite outcrops- The exploration program will test and confirm several of the targets for their potential to contain lithium- Brisk Lithium Project was generated using similar methods which led to the identification of Patriot Battery Metals' potentially world-class Corvette Project located along trend- Monger has an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Brisk Lithium Project located in the prolific James Bay Lithium District, Quebec along trend from:o Patriot Battery Metals' (CVE:PMET) Corvette Project (80km east)o Winsome Resources' (ASX:WR1) Cancet Project (15Km east)Commenting on the inaugural exploration program, MMG's CEO, Mr Adam Ritchie, said:"We are excited to commence the inaugural exploration program at the Brisk Lithium Project with our in country geological partners.Dahrouge Geological Consulting are accredited with a multitude of significant discoveries across multiple commodities, including lithium and specialty metals.The program is a critical step in our option period, as we aim to test and confirm several of the targets for their potential to contain lithium.I am looking forward to personally joining the team in the field and reporting back on the findings, as we look towards completing the transaction, and securing 100% of the Brisk Lithium Project."Project Identification:The Project was identified due to its prospective nature for hosting hard-rock, pegmatite-hosted lithium mineralisation by Dahrouge's proprietary targeting method. This included the review of pegmatite occurrences across the James Bay region of Quebec with the appropriate indicator-mineralogy for hosting spodumene-bearing pegmatites, within favourable host-rocks.The Project is host to several known pegmatite outcrops. Historically, there has been no lithium-focused exploration completed on the Project. Multiple target areas have been identified based on the aforementioned criteria and confirmed using aerial imagery. See figures 2 to 6* for examples within Area 1. In addition to the indicator mineralogy, the Project is located along trend of the Cancet Project (Winsome Resources) and Corvette (Patriot Battery Metals).The Inaugural Field ProgramDahrouge Geological Consulting has been engaged to conduct the inaugural exploration program and ongoing geological services for the Brisk Lithium Project.The inaugural field program will form a critical part of Mongers' option period due diligence review and aims to test and confirm several of the targets for their potential to contain lithium.The program commences on 6 September 2022 and is scheduled to be completed by 16 September 2022. The program will include helicopter supported surface exploration, prospecting and geochemical sampling. The program will be conducted by a 4-person team including a OGQ registered field geologist.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/47H9NEDN





