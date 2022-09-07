Theta Gold Mines Limited: Issue of New Call Options to 2Invest AG

Sydney, Australia - Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX:TGM) (FRA:3LM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with 2Invest AG to provide advisory services pursuant to a Corporate Advisory Agreement (the "agreement"), dated 1 September 2022.Under the agreement, 2Invest AG will provide non-exclusive services in connection with identifying potential development funding investors for its TGME Underground Gold Mine Project. In return, Theta Gold will issue 20,000,000 unlisted call options with an exercise price of $0.12 and expiry date on or before 31 December 2023.Unlisted options will be issued pursuant to the Company's existing capacity under Listing Rule 7.1.2Invest AG, a sister company to Delphi / Balaton and Sparton AG from Germany joined the Theta Gold register from July 2021 and currently holds 6.28% of the shares in Theta Gold.Chairman Mr. Bill Guy commented: "We are pleased to have secured the services of 2Invest AG to assist the Company with securing potential funding partners for its TGME Underground Gold Project. Upon exercise of the new call options the Company would certainly welcome them to increase their equity holding in the Company via exercising the various call options held while the Company is progressing towards construction/production".ABOUT 2INVEST AG2Invest Ag (FRA:2INV) is a listed company based in Heidelberg, Germany that acquires, holds, manages and sells investments in corporations and partnerships in Germany and aboard.Deutsche Balaton AG (FRA:BBHK), Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellshalft AG and associated entities ("The Associates") are controlling shareholders in 2Invest AG. The Associates has a multi-million dollar equity portfolio across the ASX and TSX junior mining/resources sector.





About Theta Gold Mines Limited:



Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.



Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011-2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.



The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.





Source:

Theta Gold Mines Ltd.





Contact:

Bill Guy, Chairman Theta Gold Mines Ltd. T: + 61 2 8046 7584 E: billg@thetagoldmines.com