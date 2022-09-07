Lake Resources NL: CEO and Managing Director Appointment

Sydney, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Dickson to the role of CEO and Managing Director.Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in process technology, engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector.He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.With globally significant lithium sites, Lake's aspirational target is to reach capacity of 100,000 tpa LCE.Mr Dickson's expertise will support Lake's rapid growth and its mission to become a leader in the supply of responsibly sourced, environmentally friendly, and cost competitive high-purity lithium.It ensures North and South American operations will be fast tracked to advance key project and marketing milestones."This is a major achievement to have secured a CEO like David as Lake goes from project development to construction to become a major lithium producer."David combines proven leadership experience and engineering expertise with a deep strategic understanding of off-taker and investor perspectives on energy supply chains," Lake Executive Chairman Mr Stuart Crow said."David knows all the major oilfield services and EPCM contractors who are looking to expand into the renewable economy - at a time when major projects are struggling to source this capability and support."Including those companies skilled in environmentally friendly drilling and reinjection - a key to Lake expanding at scale."He said Mr Dickson was a senior and experienced negotiator on major EPCM contracts and brought a senior commercial presence to the negotiating table.He said Mr Dickson's desire to join Lake demonstrates his confidence in the cutting-edge Lilac technology and strong ESG focus which will see Lake set a new standard for the lithium extraction and production industry."His expertise links project delivery, leadership, technical knowledge, and relationships with key stakeholders across industry, government, and the investment community."Mr Dickson is currently a Senior Advisor to Private Equity firm, Quantum Energy Partners, the leading global provider of private capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors and an Executive Strategic Advisor to strategic investment firm, The Chatterjee Group.He spent over seven years as CEO of global engineering and construction firm McDermott International, leaving in 2021. At the outset of his tenure, McDermott employed approximately 14,000 people and operated in 20 countries.Mr Dickson built a strong leadership team, steered the company into profitable new markets and struck deals with key customers, such as Saudi Aramco.He oversaw McDermott's merger with CB&I and ultimately grew the business to over 30,000 employees across 54 international markets.Prior to McDermott he was previously President of Technip USA, overseeing marketing and operations in North, Central, and South America. He was also appointed to the board of the US National Safety Council, and a member of the World Hydrogen Council."Lake Resources has the opportunity to set a new global standard for producing clean, high-purity lithium at speed and scale, at a time when lithium demand is growing rapidly," Mr Dickson said."To be a part of the global energy transition and bring a crucial new technology into large scale lithium production is an immense privilege."I look forward to bringing all my experience to this role and building one of the companies of the future," Mr Dickson said.Mr Crow said Lake had conducted a global six-month search for the right CEO and Managing Director."We welcome David to the leadership team at this phase of the company's history as we move toward development and production of our first project at Kachi," Mr Crow said.He said major new international appointments to the Lake board would be announced shortly covering ESG, governance, and finance and audit.





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.





Source:

Lake Resources NL





Contact:

For media queries, please contact: Nigel Kassulke at Teneo M: +61-407-904-874 E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com