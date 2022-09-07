Durango Reports Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, September 6, 2022 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") reports the passing of all resolutions at the annual general and special meeting ("AGM") held on September 6, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C.

Shareholders voted in person and by proxy representing an aggregate of 17,323,782 shares, being 20.93% of the 82,770,205 issued and outstanding shares as at the record date of July 8, 2022.

All four nominees listed in the management proxy circular, Marcy Kiesman, Melanie Mackay, Joanna Cameron and Julie Lemieux were re-elected as directors of Durango for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Crowe Mackay LLP as auditor for the 2022 year end, the new stock option plan, the amendment of the form of Articles and the corresponding increase in authorized share structure of the Company.

Durango CEO, Marcy Kiesman, stated, "On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank all of our shareholders for taking their time to vote and show their continued support. We look forward to another exciting year of exploration."

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Troilus gold camp and in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

