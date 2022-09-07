Kiplin Metals Establishes Saskatchewan Subsidiary for Continued Development of Cluff Lake Road Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

September 6th - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the "Company" or "Kiplin") announces that the Company has established a wholly owned Saskatchewan subsidiary, Kiplin Metals Inc. Saskatchewan. Going forward, the subsidiary will hold all of the Company's permits, and operating assets for the development of its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, located in Athabasca, Saskatchewan. The Company is in final stages of securing the needed permits to conduct its upcoming work program consisting of up to a 40-line kilometers survey, in a roughly east west direction, the results of which will be integrated with data from previous surveys. The survey will define drill targets which are prioritized by radon gas soil anomalies, identified within interpreted faults. The Company expects to commence drilling shortly after receipt of permits.

The Company has engaged Grander Exploration to manage the upcoming program. The Company will provide updates on the timing of the permit and work program as they become available.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000lbs of yellowcake uranium.

Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com, or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Born"

Director

