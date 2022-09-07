Bonterra Intersects 1.8 g/t Au over 23.2 m and 2.5 g/t Au over 10.5 m at the Barry Open Pit Project and Provides Operational Update

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the drilling campaign at the Barry open pit project. The Company just completed a 25,000 metres ("m") definition drill campaign surrounding the near surface mineralization at the Barry gold deposit to further define extensions of the mineral resources. Today's results obtained from 54 drill holes are expected to be included in a new mineral resource estimate ("MRE") in preparation of the pre-feasibility study ("PFS") expected to be completed later this year. The Company has selected a group of experienced consultants, including BBA (BBA.ca) as lead consultant, and the PFS is now underway.

Bonterra is also pleased to announce that is has commenced 125,000 m of infill drilling on the underground portion of the Barry deposit, which contains 0.5 million ounces of Measured and Indicated Mineral resources and 0.7 million ounces of Inferred Mineral resources, as stated in the 2021 MRE ("2021 MRE"). The Company continues to execute on its strategy of moving toward the production re-start of the open pit at Barry while developing the higher-grade underground mineralization in parallel.

The Company is currently drilling at a rate of approximately 6,000 m per month, focused on infill drilling the underground portion of the Barry deposit highlighted within the 2021 MRE.

Highlights include:

1.8 g/t Au over 23.2 m, including 3.0 g/t Au over 4.0 m and 11.4 g/t Au over 1.5 m in hole MB-22-434

2.5 g/t Au over 10.5, m including 7.3 g/t Au over 1.6 m in hole MB-22-452

1.0 g/t Au over 37.0, m including 3.2 g/t Au over 8.6 m in hole MB-22-470

1.8 g/t Au over 15.5, m including 11.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole MB-22-458

6.3 g/t Au over 4.1, m including 27.2 g/t Au over 0.7 m in hole MB-22-495

5.9 g/t Au over 6.6, m including 20.1 g/t Au over 1.2 m in hole MB-22-460

Operational Updates

The Company also announces that is has elected to put the underground infrastructure at the Bachelor-Moroy deposit under long-term care and maintenance and expects to complete this process early in the fourth quarter. This decision was made after a detailed analysis of the economic potential of the Moroy deposit, considering the costs involved in maintaining the underground infrastructure de-watered and in good standing. It is important to note, that the status of the assay lab, camp, mill, and the tailings management area (the "Bachelor Mill Complex") remains unchanged, and that these assets are key components of the planned re-start of production at the Barry open pit project.

At the Bachelor Mill Complex, the permitting process for the mill and tailings management area expansion is still ongoing at the COMEX. Considering the abovementioned changes at the Bachelor-Moroy deposit, a scope change will be submitted shortly to the COMEX for their review.

At the Gladiator deposit, the Company has undertaken an exploration drill campaign on barges that was completed as scheduled at the end of July. The geological team at Bonterra will continue working on the mineral resources model and geological interpretation of the deposit as drill results from the campaign become available. The team is also planning a more focused drill program for next year.

Marc André Pelletier, President and CEO commented: "These recent drill results confirm the grade continuity of the near surface mineralization at the Barry deposit and will be used to further refine our geological model as part of the PFS that is expected to be completed by year end. The PFS is an important milestone in our renewed strategy of advancing the Company toward production, starting with the Barry open pit.

Bonterra expects that the decision to place the underground infrastructure at the Bachelor-Moroy deposit on long-term care and maintenance will reduce the annual maintenance costs by at least $3 million/year and will allow the Company to reallocate these financial resources toward advancing the development of the Barry deposit."



Figure 1 - Barry Project - Drill Hole Location Map, Plan View.

The infill drilling program was designed to fill gaps in the drill spacing inside and immediately around the pit shell from the 2021 MRE. The results confirmed the shape of the mineralization and the grades predicted by the bloc model from the 2021 MRE. Hole MB-22-434 returned 1.8 g/t Au over 23.2 m in zone D4 in the south-west pit (fig. 2), hole MB-22-470 returned 1.0 g/t Au over 37.0 m, including 3.2 g/t Au over 8.6 m from zone AB07 in the main pit (fig. 3) and hole MB-22-452 returned 2.5 g/t Au over 10.5 m just 10 m under the main pit in zone AB07 (fig. 4).



Figure 2 - Barry Project - Cross Section 30m, southwest pit (Hole MB-22-434, MB-22-436,

MB-22-505, MB-22-495, MB-22-434), Looking southwest.

Figure 3 - Barry Project - Cross Section 25m, Main Pit, (Hole MB-22-470, MB-22-469, MB-22-463), Looking southwest.

Figure 4 - Barry Project - Cross Section 25m, Main Pit, Hole (MB-22-452), Looking southwest.

The expansion drilling program was aimed to better define the mineral resources surrounding the 2021 MRE. Hole MB-22-458 returned 1.8 g/t Au over 15.5 m and Hole MB-22-460 returned 5.9 g/t Au over 6.6 m in zone H6, 35 m below the surface and 45 m to the west of the southwest pit (fig. 5).







Figure 5 - Barry Project - Cross Section 25 m, southwest pit extension, (Hole BA-22-458, MB-22-460), Looking southwest.

Barry Deposit Geology

The Barry gold deposit is characterized by three dominant sets of structures, all dipping to the southeast. The sub-vertical shear zones and the H-Series shear zones dipping 25 to 40 degrees are hosted within intermediate to mafic volcanics and tuffs with local felsic intrusions. Contact zones dip at 50-65 degrees along the lower and upper contacts of the D1, D2 and D3 felsic intrusions with mafic volcanics. Gold mineralization is associated with disseminated sulfides within shear zones and veins with local visible gold. The Barry deposit has been delineated over 1.4 kilometres along strike and 700 m vertical and remains open for expansion.

The following table shows the significant intersections of the drill holes presented in this press release.

Program Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Zones Pit extension NE MB-21-415 104.2 122.5 18.3 0.5 Intrusion D3 Pit extension NE MB-22-424 15.9 18.7 2.8 2.3 AB08 Pit extension NE MB-22-424 23.0 50.5 27.5 0.6 Intrusion D3 Pit Infill MB-22-430 44.8 61.2 16.4 1.8 802 Pit Infill MB-22-430 Including 44.8 50.4 5.6 3.8 802 Pit Infill MB-22-430 84.0 84.6 0.6 9.0 New H Pit Infill MB-22-430 103.6 107.7 4.1 2.0 800 Pit Infill MB-22-430 Including 105.2 106.5 1.3 5.2 800 Pit Infill MB-22-430 172.1 173.8 1.7 4.1 New H Pit Infill MB-22-430 Including 172.1 172.6 0.5 11.8 New H Pit Infill MB-22-432 110.9 122.3 11.4 0.9 Intrusion D2 Pit Infill MB-22-433 37.7 40.5 2.8 2.2 New H Pit Infill MB-22-433 52.0 60.2 8.2 0.7 AB15 Pit Infill MB-22-434 49.5 72.7 23.2 1.8 D4 Pit Infill MB-22-434 Including 49.5 53.5 4.0 3.0 D4 Pit Infill MB-22-434 And Including 61.8 63.3 1.5 11.4 D4 Pit Infill MB-22-434 81.0 104.2 23.2 1.2 Intrusion D2 Pit Infill MB-22-434 Including 94.0 95.1 1.1 8.3 Intrusion D2 Pit Infill MB-22-434 And Including 97.5 98.3 0.8 14.8 Intrusion D2 Pit Infill MB-22-434 111.6 132.2 20.6 0.9 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-434 Including 113.7 114.3 0.6 10.6 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-435 97.8 99.5 1.7 3.0 AB17 Pit Infill MB-22-435 121.0 131.3 10.3 1.2 AB23 Pit Infill MB-22-435 Including 130.0 130.5 0.5 11.2 AB23 Pit Infill MB-22-436 19.2 31.0 11.8 1.5 H17 Pit Infill MB-22-436 Including 26.3 29.8 3.5 2.9 H17 Pit Infill MB-22-436 41.0 96.7 55.7 0.5 Intrusion D2 / D2 Pit Infill MB-22-436 Including 95.5 96.7 1.2 8.2 Intrusion D2 / D2 Pit Infill MB-22-437 6.6 18.0 11.4 0.5 D4 Pit Infill MB-22-438 42.6 56.6 14.0 1.3 AB14/800 Pit Infill MB-22-438 Including 51.2 54.4 3.2 4.8 AB14/800 Pit Infill MB-22-438 129.6 137.5 7.9 0.7 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-440 100.3 110.4 10.1 0.7 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-442 59.0 65.0 6.0 1.5 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-442 Including 59.0 60.7 1.7 4.2 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-442 73.2 75.0 1.8 2.8 Pit Extension S MB-22-443 38.4 40.0 1.6 3.4 New H Pit Extension S MB-22-443 102.2 103.0 0.8 10.9 AB10 Pit Extension S MB-22-447 44.7 54.0 9.3 0.7 New H Pit Extension S MB-22-447 67.6 72.5 4.9 1.3 AB07 Pit Infill MB-22-449 25.8 48.8 23.0 0.8 D4 Pit Infill MB-22-449 151.0 156.2 5.2 2.1 D2 Pit extension SW MB-22-451 49.5 54.2 4.7 1.4 H17 Pit extension SW MB-22-451 Including 53.3 54.2 0.9 5.8 H17 Pit Infill MB-22-452 14.1 17.0 2.9 2.6 800 Pit Infill MB-22-452 Including 15.5 16.5 1.0 6.4 800 Pit Infill MB-22-452 54.5 65.0 10.5 2.5 D3/AB07 Pit Infill MB-22-452 Including 57.4 59.0 1.6 7.3 D3/AB07 Pit Infill MB-22-452 73.4 80.0 6.6 1.4 AB08 Pit extension SW MB-22-453 19.3 21.0 1.7 4.3 D4 Pit Infill MB-22-454 16.7 25.9 9.2 1.3 H17 Pit Extension S MB-22-455 83.7 92.0 8.3 0.9 800 Pit Extension S MB-22-455 99.0 102.3 3.3 1.7 AB09 Pit extension SW MB-22-456 46.4 51.3 4.9 1.5 H6 Pit extension SW MB-22-456 Including 47.7 49.5 1.8 3.7 H6 Pit Infill MB-22-457 7.2 7.7 0.5 11.9 New Pit Infill MB-22-457 Including 153.0 154.5 1.5 4.3 D2 Pit extension SW MB-22-458 38.8 54.3 15.5 1.8 H6 Pit extension SW MB-22-458 Including 48.5 49.5 1.0 11.2 H6 Pit Infill MB-22-459 12.5 18.5 6.0 1.1 New Pit Infill MB-22-459 44.2 49.4 5.2 4.1 D4 Pit Infill MB-22-459 Including 48.8 49.4 0.6 22.3 D4 Pit Infill MB-22-459 Including 56.1 57.0 0.9 5.7 Intrusion D2 Pit extension SW MB-22-460 33.3 36.3 3.0 3.5 New H Pit extension SW MB-22-460 Including 33.3 34.5 1.2 6.4 New H Pit extension SW MB-22-460 69.5 76.1 6.6 5.9 H6 Pit extension SW MB-22-460 Including 74.4 75.6 1.2 20.1 H6 Pit Infill MB-22-461 100.5 101.0 0.5 11.4 Intrusion D1 Pit extension SW MB-22-462 159.0 176.2 17.2 0.5 D2 Pit extension SW MB-22-462 179.8 185.1 5.3 1.5 D2 Pit Extension S MB-22-463 98.8 186.7 87.9 0.6 801/AB09/AB20 Pit Extension S MB-22-463 Including 106.2 106.7 0.5 36.4 801 Pit Extension S MB-22-463 Including 136.7 137.7 1.0 12.0 800 Pit Infill MB-22-464 19.1 42.2 23.1 1.0 D4 Pit Infill MB-22-464 Including 26.8 29.7 2.9 3.0 D4 Pit Infill MB-22-464 Including 87.2 88.1 0.9 6.1 D4 Pit Infill MB-22-464 103.9 116.6 12.7 2.1 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-464 Including 112.8 113.3 0.5 44.9 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-465 35.0 45.1 10.1 0.6 AB14 Pit Infill MB-22-467 20.0 27.8 7.8 1.6 AB14 Pit Extension S MB-22-468 97.0 101.8 4.8 1.3 800 Pit Infill MB-22-469 12.0 65.4 53.4 0.8 AB07/D5 Pit Infill MB-22-469 Including 52.5 57.1 4.6 6.7 D5 Pit Infill MB-22-470 16.0 53.0 37.0 1.0 AB07/D5 Pit Infill MB-22-470 Including 28.5 37.1 8.6 3.2 AB07 Pit extension N MB-22-473 6.8 23.8 17.0 0.9 D2 Pit extension N MB-22-473 Including 11.0 12.5 1.5 6.1 D2 Pit Extension S MB-22-474 137.8 161.7 23.9 1.2 800 Pit Extension S MB-22-474 Including 137.8 142.5 4.7 3.3 800 Pit extension N MB-22-475 32.0 33.9 1.9 4.3 H8 Pit Infill MB-22-476 35.5 39.0 3.5 4.6 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-476 Including 35.5 36.0 0.5 28.1 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-478 9.0 35.8 26.8 0.5 Intrusion D2 Pit Infill MB-22-478 73.0 82.4 9.4 1.0 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-478 Including 76.8 78.6 1.8 4.7 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-481 101.7 103.3 1.6 4.0 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-482 11.2 14.0 2.8 7.7 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-482 Including 11.2 12.0 0.8 26.0 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-484 67.0 73.8 6.8 1.0 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-485 11.4 15.2 3.8 2.9 New vertical Pit Infill MB-22-485 Including 13.3 15.2 1.9 5.4 New vertical Pit Infill MB-22-485 30.3 44.6 14.3 0.7 New vertical Pit extension N MB-22-488 52.8 57.6 4.8 6.4 H8 Pit extension N MB-22-488 Including 55.6 56.1 0.5 58.1 H8 Pit Infill MB-22-491 70.5 74.0 3.5 1.8 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-492 84.8 89.2 4.4 5.4 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-492 Including 86.5 87.6 1.1 17.7 D2 Pit extension SW MB-22-493 82.5 90.0 7.5 4.5 H6 Pit extension SW MB-22-493 Including 86.0 89.4 3.4 7.5 H6 Pit Infill MB-22-494 110.8 121.6 10.8 0.5 D2 Pit extension SW MB-22-495 69.8 72.7 2.9 2.4 Pit extension SW MB-22-495 76.6 84.0 7.4 1.3 H17 Pit extension SW MB-22-495 Including 81.0 82.0 1.0 7.1 H17 Pit extension SW MB-22-495 106.6 110.7 4.1 6.3 H6 Pit extension SW MB-22-495 Including 109.3 110.0 0.7 27.2 H6 Pit extension SW MB-22-495 117.0 119.4 2.4 4.3 D2 Pit extension SW MB-22-495 Including 117.0 118.4 1.4 7.3 D2 Pit extension SW MB-22-496 78.0 91.0 13.0 1.4 New H Pit extension SW MB-22-496 Including 78.8 81.7 2.9 5.2 New H Pit Infill MB-22-499 102.0 103.0 1.0 9.8 Intrusion D2 Pit Infill MB-22-501 4.6 24.5 19.9 0.5 D4 Pit Infill MB-22-501 49.1 53.1 4.0 2.1 Intrusion D2 Pit Infill MB-22-501 Including 49.7 50.2 0.5 10.9 Intrusion D2 Pit Infill MB-22-501 72.0 80.4 8.4 0.7 D2 Pit extension SW MB-22-505 33.3 36.3 3.0 7.9 D2 Pit extension SW MB-22-505 Including 33.3 34.3 1.0 22.8 D2 Pit extension SW MB-22-507 12.7 17.4 4.7 2.5 H6





Notes:

1) The meterage represents the length of the drilled lengths.

2) Estimated true widths for the Barry deposit interpreted zones are as follows: D series, AB series, H series 70% to 90% of core length, 800 series 50% to 70% of core length

3) The mineralized intervals listed are above 0.5 g/t Au and with metal factor (grades x thickness) above 5.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Barry project's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Company's Bachelor Mine analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory") and at AGAT Laboratories, located in Val-d'Or. The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish at the Laboratory and with gravimetric finish for assay above 10 g/t Au at AGAT laboratories. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results.

Qualified Persons

Boris Artinian, P.Geo., (OGQ # 1546) Chief Geologist of the Company oversees all exploration activities on the Barry property and has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Artinian is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101").

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company to deliver shareholder value.

