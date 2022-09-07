Faraday Copper Intersects 1.05% Copper over 165.8 Metres, Including 2.61% Copper over 34.0 Metres at Copper Creek in Arizona

VANCOUVER, September 7, 2022 - Faraday Copper Corp. (" Faraday " or the " Company ") (CSE:FDY)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce results from five drill holes (2,984 metres) of its nine-drill-hole (6,000-metre) Phase I diamond drill program (the "Drill Program") at the Copper Creek project, located in Arizona, U.S. ("Copper Creek").

Paul Harbidge, President and CEO commented "I am pleased with the first set of results from our Phase I drill program, which was designed to increase the data coverage in previously undrilled areas between known breccia-hosted mineralization, to collect geotechnical information, and to confirm historic drill results."

"The results to-date confirm the high-grade nature of the near-surface breccia pipes, as well as a lower-grade mineralized material envelope, previously classified as waste. These results, together with the recently published Mineral Resource Estimate, have focused the upcoming Phase II drill program on the expansion of the open pit resource, infilling the underground mineralization and testing generative targets."

Highlights

Intercepted high-grade copper mineralization at the Mammoth breccia Intercepted 1.05% copper over 165.8 metres ("m") from 431.0 m, including 2.61% copper over 34.0 m from 451.0 m in drill hole FCD-22-008; and Intercepted 0.76% copper over 26.0 m from 0.0 m in drill hole FCD-22-008.

Defined new near-surface mineralized zones within 60 m from Childs Aldwinkle Intercepted 0.34% copper over 34.0 m from 14.0 m, including 0.53% copper over 16.0 m from 18.0 m in drill hole FDC-22-005.

Expanded the upper Keel Zone Intercepted 0.35% copper over 99.2 m from 717.1 m, including 0.44% copper over 24.0 m from 744.0 m in drill hole FDC-22-005.

Confirmed mineralization in the Glory Hole breccia and adjacent halo Intercepted 0.47% copper over 40.0 m from 4.0 m and 0.51% copper over 67.0 m from 78.0 m, with the latter interval also containing 1.42% copper over 5.7 m from 100.3 m.

Identified copper mineralization in the newly discovered, blind Copper Duchess breccia Intercepted 0.31% copper over 6.4 m from 328.6 m and 0.23% copper over 8.0 m from 347.0 m in drill hole FDC-22-004.



The results from the Drill Program are based on a cut-off grade of 0.23% copper and will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") in conjunction with the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for Copper Creek, expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

The Company has received assay results for the following five drill holes, with assay results for the remaining four drill holes still pending. All intervals are reported as drill widths.

Drill hole FCD-22-008 was collared at the White Bear breccia and drilled to the southeast towards the Mammoth breccia (Figures 1 and 2). This drill hole crosses a gap in previous drilling and provides critical geotechnical information for open pit development. Highlights include:

2.61% copper and 7.35 g/t silver over 34.0 m from 451.0 m, within a longer interval of 1.05% copper and 2.29 g/t silver over 165.8 m from 431.0 m to the end of the drill hole and mineralization remains open. This high-grade intercept further defines the mineralization and identifies exploration upside at the Mammoth breccia (Figures 1 and 2).

0.76% copper and 0.67 g/t silver over 26.0 m from surface, confirming mineralization at the White Bear breccia.

Figure 1: Plan view showing reported drill holes from Phase I Drill Program at the Copper Creek project

Notes: "Open pit shell" is based on the constraints used in the MRE as presented in the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Copper Creek Project, Arizona" and dated August 18, 2022.

Figure 2: Cross section showing drill holes FCD-22-005 and FCD-22-008

Figure 2: Cross section showing drill holes FCD-22-005 and FCD-22-008

Drill hole FCD-22-005 was collared approximately 60 m northwest of the Childs Aldwinkle breccia and drilled to the south, aimed at infilling the gap between the Mammoth and Childs Aldwinkle breccias (Figures 1 and 2). These intercepts demonstrate that copper mineralization is present in previously undrilled areas between breccias. In addition, key geotechnical information was collected to optimize the open pit design and to define the pit-to-underground transition. Highlights include:

0.34% copper and 1.08 g/t silver over 34.0 m from 14.0 m, including 0.53% copper and 1.53 g/t silver over 16.0 m from 18.0 m. This intercept identifies near-surface mineralization that was previously unrecognized.

0.26% copper and 0.91 g/t silver over 12.5 m from 259.5 m. This intercept indicates a previously unrecognized mineralized area with the potential to convert waste to ore within the proposed open pit.

0.35% copper and 0.83 g/t silver over 99.2 m from 717.1 m to the end of the drill hole at 816.3 m, including 0.44% copper and 0.94 g/t silver over 24.0 m from 744.0 m. This intercept defines the shallow portion of the Keel cupola zone and expands known mineralization to the south of the lower Mammoth breccia. Mineralization remains open.

0.34% copper and 0.69 g/t silver over 21.6 m from 533.4 m. This intercept confirms mineralization above the cut-off grade in the lower portion of the Mammoth breccia.

Drill hole FDC-22-002 was collared north of the Glory Hole breccia and drilled towards the south (Figures 1 and 3). This drill hole defined mineralization in the volcanic host-rock at the start of the drill hole and confirmed and further defined mineralization in the Glory Hole breccia. The drill hole also intercepted the Holly breccia at depth. Highlights include:

0.47% copper and 0.23 g/t silver over 40.0 m from 4.0 m, including 0.67% copper and 0.20 g/t silver over 22.0 m from 14.0 m.

0.51% copper and 1.87 g/t silver over 67.0 m from 78.0 m, including 1.42% copper and 4.14 g/t silver over 5.7 m from 100.3 m.

This drill hole intercepted the lower part of the Holly breccia from 404.0 m to 482.0 m which is elevated in silver (0.81 g/t silver over 78.0 m) and warrants further exploration.

Figure 3: Cross section showing drill hole FCD-22-002

Figure 3: Cross section showing drill hole FCD-22-002

Drill hole FDC-22-004 was collared near the Copper Giant breccia and drilled towards the south. The drill hole intersected a previously unknown breccia (now named the Copper Duchess breccia) between 313.0 m and 496.0 m depth. Two notable intercepts include 0.31% copper and 1.23 g/t silver over 6.4 m from 328.6 m and 0.23% copper and 0.85 g/t silver over 8.0 m from 347.0 m. These intercepts highlight the exploration potential in this newly identified breccia situated between the well mineralized Copper Prince and Childs Aldwinkle breccias (Figure 1).

Drill hole FDC-22-003 was collared at the Copper Prince breccia and was drilled towards the north-northeast, intercepting the Copper Giant breccia from 207.0 m to 340.0 m (below the MRE pit limits) and a zone of moderately intense early halo and D-type veining from 456.0 m to 515.0 m. Isolated copper assays above cut-off were observed throughout the hole. This hole provides guidance for Phase II follow-up drilling and demonstrates exploration potential for early-halo style porphyry mineralization at depth beyond the current level of drilling (Figure 1).

Next Steps

Assay results for drillholes FCD-22-001, FCD-22-006, FCD-22-007, and FCD-22-009 are pending and will be released when available. Assay and geotechnical data from the Drill Program will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate as part of the PEA expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The new drill results, the MRE, and a target generation study will guide the design of the Phase II drill program, expected to start in Q4 2022.

Table 1: Selected drill hole results from Phase I Drill Program at the Copper Creek project

Drill Hole ID From To Length Cu Mo Ag (m) (m) (m) (%) (ppm) (ppm) FCD-22-002 4.0 44.0 40.0 0.47 11 0.23 including 14.0 36.0 22.0 0.67 8 0.20 and 78.0 145.0 67.0 0.51 24 1.87 including 100.3 106.0 5.7 1.42 25 4.14 FCD-22-003 No significant assay results FCD-22-004 328.6 335.0 6.4 0.31 40 1.23 and 347.0 355.0 8.0 0.23 18 0.85 FCD-22-005 14.0 48.0 34.0 0.34 29 1.08 including 18.0 34.0 16.0 0.53 45 1.53 and 259.5 272.0 12.5 0.26 36 0.91 and 511.0 555.0 44.0 0.24 5 0.52 including 533.4 555.0 21.6 0.34 5 0.69 and 717.1 816.3 99.2 0.35 29 0.83 including 744.0 768.0 24.0 0.44 24 0.94 FCD-22-008 0.0 26.0 26.0 0.76 3 0.67 and 431.0 596.8 165.8 1.05 17 2.29 including 451.0 485.0 34.0 2.61 14 7.35 including 537.0 559.0 22.0 1.25 35 0.94

Notes: Selection of drill hole results is based on a cut-off grade of 0.23% copper, a maximum of 14 m internal dilution and no top cap applied. All intervals are reported as drill widths.

Table 2: Collar locations from the Phase I Drill Program at the Copper Creek project

Drill Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Target Depth Depth Results Status (°) (°) (ft) (m) FCD-22-001 547841 3624744 130 -45 Copper Prince 1,476 484 Pending FCD-22-002 547677 3624910 170 -45 Glory Hole 1,653 542 Reported FCD-22-003 548098 3624490 012 -45 Copper Giant 1,626 533 Reported FCD-22-004 548207 3624684 175 -45 Copper Prince 1,512 496 Reported FCD-22-005 548405 3624126 180 -50 Mammoth 2,489 816 Reported FCD-22-006 547908 3624177 230 -50 Old Reliable 1,412 463 Pending FCD-22-007 547906 3624175 135 -45 Keel 4,017 1,317 Pending FCD-22-008 548217 3624009 150 -45 Mammoth 1,820 597 Reported FCD-22-009 548856 3622947 000 -45 American Eagle 2,318 760 Pending Total 18,324 6,008

Notes: Coordinates are given as World Geodetic System 84, Universal Transverse Mercator Zone 12 north (WGS84, UTM12N).

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's geologists and the chain of custody from Copper Creek to the independent sample preparation facility, ALS Laboratories in Tucson, AZ, was continuously monitored. The samples were taken as ½ core, over 2 m core length. Samples were crushed, pulverized and sample pulps were analyzed using industry standard analytical methods including a 4-Acid ICP-MS multielement package and an ICP-AES method for high-grade copper samples. A certified reference sample was inserted every 20 th sample. Coarse blanks were inserted every 20 th sample as well. Approximately 5% of the core samples were cut into ¼ core and submitted as field duplicates. On top of internal QA-QC protocol, additional blanks, reference materials and duplicates were inserted by the analytical laboratory according to their procedure. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Faraday's VP Exploration, Dr. Thomas Bissig, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing two copper projects in The United States of America. The Copper Creek project , located in Arizona, is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential. The Contact Copper project , located in Nevada, provides potential for a low-cost open pit, heap leach, oxide project. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the CSE under the symbol "FDY".

