Infinitum Copper Announces Geophysical Interpretation Reveals Strong, Untested, Conductive Anomalies at La Adelita Project

VANCOUVER, September 7, 2022 - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV:INFI)(OTCQB:INUMF) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the first phase of the current exploration program at its flagship La Adelita project in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico. Exploration activities in 2022 have resulted in the discovery of three significant showings, including a previously announced trench at Las Trancas zone that returned 9.15 metres (m) of 16.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 1.90% copper and 3.50 g/t silver (see Figure 1 and News Release April 13, 2022). The current geophysical interpretation has revealed several strongly anomalous results which will be the focus of the next phase of diamond drilling.

Highlights:

Interpretation of the Magneto Telluric (MT) geophysics study is complete, and the results show good correlation with historic drilling. The strongest anomalies are untested by drilling.

Twelve diamond drill holes were completed on the trend of high-grade copper-gold-silver skarn mineralization at the Cerro Grande zone, with a total of 2,574 metres, including 1,848 samples that have been sent to the lab for analysis with results pending.

New Land Access Agreement with Los Batequis Community will facilitate work such as road building and drilling in the Las Trancas zone.

Click here to watch the video

Rafael Gallardo, Infinitum's Senior Exploration Manager states, "Sampling, drilling and mapping results reveal both vertical and lateral zoning in this large system. The overall zoning observed at La Adelita appears to be matched by geophysical anomalies and fits very well with the proprietary CRD model that guides our exploration. Now we have the geophysics to tie it all together and it has revealed some very compelling targets"

Drilling:

Twelve diamond drill holes, AD-22-0017 - 0028, were completed at the Cerro Grande zone, with a total of 2,574 metres of drilling, including 1,848 samples that have been sent to the lab for analysis (see Table 1 and Figure 2). The results of the drilling are pending. The Company has completed the initial phase of the 2022 diamond drill program at the Cerro Grande zone and is refining multiple targets slated for upcoming drilling. Heavy seasonal rains in August and September inhibit safe and productive drilling, so Infinitum expects to initiate Phase 2 drilling on permitted targets at Cerro Grande, Pericos and Las Trancas once conditions improve.

Phase one drilling tested pre-existing targets, confirming and extending the high-grade copper-gold-silver skarn mineralized trends, focusing on tracing mineralization through folds and across previously unrecognized post-mineral faults. The next phase of drilling will incorporate the results of phase one, including drill results, trenching and importantly, the geophysics interpretation which is discussed below.

HOLE ID EAST NORTH ELEVATION AZIMUTH INCL. FINAL DEPTH SAMPLES SENT TO THE LAB AD-22-0017 739040 2961760 465 255° -45 145.50 135 AD-22-0018 739040 2961760 465 255° -65 253.50 133 AD-22-0019 739034 2961649 487 270° -45 165.00 171 AD-22-0020 739034 2961649 487 270° -65 19.50 14 AD-22-0020-A 739034 2961649 487 270° -68 222.00 220 AD-22-0021 739034 2961649 487 230° -55 114.00 104 AD-22-0022 739068 2961601 480 230° -55 184.50 88 AD-22-0023 739185 2961543 475 270° -45 295.50 237 AD-22-0024 739118 2961665 444 220° -45 141.00 123 AD-22-0025 739118 2961665 444 220° -67 180.00 163 AD-22-0026 739151 2961156 482 250° -55 294.00 167 AD-22-0027 739250 2961674 413 220° -45 279.00 170 AD-22-0028 739033 2961821 494 250° -65 280.50 123 2,574.00 1848

Table 1: Drill collar details for 2022 Cerro Grande zone drilling at La Adelita project.

Geophysics:

The Company conducted a 10-line, 15.7-kilometre MT geophysical survey at two key areas of mineralization on the property (See figures 1, 2 and 3). Seven lines were laid out in the Cerro Grande and Pericos zones, in areas with known high-grade copper-silver-gold skarn mineralization. Three geophysical lines were also completed to the south in the Las Trancas zone in the high-grade copper-gold mineralization area of Trench 2.

Interpretation of the geophysical study shows well defined, conductive anomalies in areas that match well with historic drill results and the evolving geological model. In particular, there is good continuity from line to line of conductive anomalies in the area where the axial plane of an anticlinal fold is mapped in the Cerro Grande zone. This target is untested by drilling at this time and is considered a high-priority exploration target based on both the geologic model, and now the geophysics. Four pseudosections have been included in the release as Figures 4 - 8.

Figure 1 : La Adelita Project Exploration Zones

Figure 2: Geophysics and Drilling at Cerro Grande zone, La Adelita project

Figure 3: Geophysics and Drilling at Las Trancas Zone, La Adelita Project

Line LC1N - Cerro Grande zone:

This section shows a strong conductive anomaly related to the axial plane of the La Adelita Anticline. The strong anomaly is relatively close to the surface and is an attractive drill target that has never been tested by drilling.

In the area of line LC1N, the steeply dipping and north-south trending, post-mineral quartz-monzonite dyke increases in thickness and has an inflection towards the Northwest. This structural change indicates a favorable mineral deposition environment. Two holes have now been drilled on this section, including historic hole CG-10-004 which intersected two mineralized zones: 11.20 meters @ 1.10% Cu, 0.58 g/t Au and 40 g/t Ag and 5.32 meters @ 0.28% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag further down the hole. In 2022, hole AD-22-0028 was drilled looking for the extension to depth of the mineralization in hole CGDD-10-004 (see Figure 4). Results from AD-22-0028 are pending.

Drill holes are proposed from the west and east limb of the La Adelita Anticline. Surface mapping shows the La Adelita Anticline can be projected through much of the Cerro Grande zone area with Cerro Grande mineralization on the eastern limb of the anticline (See Figure 5). Surface mapping and prospecting indicates the prospective stratigraphy extends at least another 350 m north . To the south, the La Adelita Anticline can be traced for at least 1.2 kilometres where the receptive limestone horizon wraps around and is found all the way along the west flank of the anticline.

Figure 4: Line LC1N Pseudosection at Cerro Grande Zone

Figure 5: Geology Cross Section at line LC1N in Cerro Grande Zone

Line LC1S - Cerro Grande zone:

The stratigraphy, alteration and mineralization mapped on the western limb of the anticline, where the newly discovered Pericos zone is located, mirrors the Cerro Grande zone on the eastern limb (see figure 5). This supports the belief that the two zones are on opposite limbs of the fold where mineralizing fluids were the most reactive along the same stratigraphic horizon. The western limb and axial plane targets will be drill tested early in phase two (see Figure 6).

On this line the strong axial plane high conductivity anomaly extends 200 meters south from where it was observed on line LC1N. Here the anomaly is larger and slightly deeper. The MT results also show an anomaly slightly to the east of Pericos, and it appears to follow the westerly dip of the stratigraphy (See Figure 6). A third, conductive anomaly is located in the general area of Cerro Grande and its lower edge was tested by drill hole AD-22-0027 (results pending) in phase 1 drilling.

Testing of geophysical anomalies in the Pericos zone can be accomplished from the west near the Pericos discovery showing. Roads will be built to access drill pads for the two proposed holes of 650 and 700 meters length targeting the core of the anomaly (see Figure 6).

Figure 6: Line LC1S Pseudosection at Cerro Grande Zone

Line LC3S - Cerro Grande zone:

Similar to Line LC1S, the strong axial plane anomaly extends to this section and appears to again be a little deeper (see Figure 7). Surface geologic mapping shows that the folded limestone host stratigraphy continues 400m south from Line LC1S (which had good mineralization in historic drilling on the east side of Cerro Grande) to Line LC3S which has not yet been drill tested.

At this line, a 2022 channel sample of a garnet skarn altered outcrop returned results of 13% Zn and 12 g/t Ag over 2.0 metres width (see News Release April 13, 2022).

"We are very pleased with the results of the Phase one exploration campaign at the La Adelita project. The mineralizing system covers a large area and displays widespread high-grade results, both historically and in the current program. Our field crew is doing a great job of continuing to advance our understanding of this extensive system. The current work seems to be leading us to the south and west of Cerro Grande zone with ample room for growth", stated Steve Roberson, President and CEO.

Figure 7: Line LC3S Pseudosection at Cerro Grande Zone

Line LT0N - Las Trancas zone:

This pseudosection includes Trench 2, which returned channel samples with a weighted average of 9.15 m of 16.45 g/t gold, 1.90% copper and 3.50 g/t silver (See Figure 8). A historic drill hole from 2005 is shown on the section and was collared about 250 meters west of the structural zone below Trench 2 (see Figure 8). Geologic mapping in Trench 2 indicates that the structures hosting the high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization extend to depth vertically below the trench. Proposed drilling is planned as a high priority in the next exploration phase (see Figure 8).

Figure 8: Line LT0N Pseudosection at Las Trancas Zone

"Overall, the geophysical interpretation has been a very important milestone for the project. The MT response seems to match our geologic model very well, giving credence to the survey results. On top of that, it has revealed a number of strong areas of conductivity which could be related to mineralization, so they make excellent targets for the next phase of drilling. Of particular interest to me are the axial plane anomalies at Cerro Grande zone which are completely untested by drilling" stated Robertson.

Land Access Agreements:

The first anniversary of the Land Access Agreements signed with the Palos Chinos and Picachos Communities was on August 26th. Over the past year, the Company has put a working camp within the local area and continues to employ and rely on many local community members. The Land Access Agreement is a good opportunity for Infinitum and the local communities to work together in a mutually beneficial manner.

With the discovery of significant mineralization in trenching at Las Trancas zone, about five kilometres to the southwest of the Cerro Grande zone, the Company initiated discussions with the Los Batequis Community, and signed a Land Access Agreement with them in July. In addition, formal access agreements have been established with two private landowners in the area of the Trench 2 discovery.

Current Activity:

Due to heavy seasonal rain in August, drilling has been paused. Once site conditions are more accommodating to a safe and productive environment, Infinitum plans to resume drilling at Cerro Grande, Pericos and Las Trancas.

Qualified Person

Steve Robertson, President and CEO of the Company, has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release. Mr. Robertson has a B.Sc. in Geology and more than 30 years of relevant experience exploring the North American Cordillera. He is a Registered Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

About Infinitum Copper

Backed by a strong team of industry veterans, Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico and is subject to a 2% NSR. La Adelita hosts a Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized district with a rich history. Infinitum Copper also has an option to earn 100% interest in the Hot Breccia project in the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt about 90km north of Tucson, AZ. The Hot Breccia project is prospective for porphyry copper and copper skarn mineralization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

