Solaris Reports 124m of 0.82% CuEq within Broader Interval, Expanding Northeast Extension of Indicative Starter Pit

VANCOUVER, Sept. 07, 2022 - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from a series of holes aimed at growing the Northeast Extension of the 'Indicative Starter Pit' at its Warintza Project ("Warintza" or "the Project") in southeastern Ecuador. Highlights are listed below, with a corresponding image in Figure 1 and detailed results in Tables 1-2.



Highlights

Additional drilling has expanded the Northeast Extension of the 'Indicative Starter Pit' recently estimated at 180 Mt at 0.82% CuEq¹ (Indicated) and 107 Mt at 0.73% CuEq¹ (Inferred) within the Warintza Mineral Resource Estimate² ("MRE"). This zone is characterized by near surface, high-grade mineralization and remains open for further growth with follow-up drilling underway.

SLS-66 was collared on a platform at the northeastern limit of the Warintza Central grid and drilled southwest into an open volume, returning 124m of 0.82% CuEq¹ within a broader interval of 622m of 0.42% CuEq¹ starting from surface



SLS-66 follows from previous holes SLS-63 and SLS-54, which were drilled from the same pad to the north and southeast and respectively returned high-grade intervals of 230m of 1.02% CuEq¹ and 356m of 0.73% CuEq³ within broader intervals (refer to press releases dated Jul 20, 2022 and Apr 4, 2022 for details)



SLS-64 was collared on a platform at the northern limit of Warintza Central and drilled north-northeast into an open volume, returning 110m of 0.54% CuEq¹ from near surface within a broader interval of 440m of 0.48% CuEq¹, extending and broadening the zone to the north in this area



SLS-64 follows from previous holes SLS-62 and SLS-48, which were drilled from the same pad to the northeast and south and respectively returned high-grade intervals of 168m of 0.68% CuEq¹ and 100m of 1.64% CuEq³ within broader intervals (refer to press releases dated Jul 20, 2022 and Feb 28, 2022 for details)



SLS-65, which is a step out hole from a new platform 200m to the north, has now been completed after operational delays with adjustments to the platform for drilling and assays are expected within the next four weeks



Mr. Jorge Fierro, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "Drilling from existing and recently-completed platforms in the Northeast Extension zone is a key driver in the expansion of the 'Indicative Starter Pit', and we look forward to reporting the next set of results in the near future as the backlog of assays pending is now resolved."

Figure 1 - Plan View of Warintza Central Drilling Released to Date

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fb6526e-ef91-4779-beb5-6f23ec6c7495

Table 1 - Assay Results

Hole ID Date Reported From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) CuEq¹ (%) SLS-66 Sep 07, 2022

0 622 622 0.32 0.02 0.05 0.42 Including 66 190 124 0.71 0.02 0.09 0.82 SLS-64 78 518 440 0.32 0.04 0.04 0.48 Including 78 188 110 0.38 0.04 0.03 0.54

Notes to table: True widths of the mineralized zone are not known at this time.

Table 2 - Collar Location

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) SLS-66 800383 9648303 1412 689 255 -48 SLS-64 800178 9648285 1439 571 26 -66

Notes to table: The coordinates are in WGS84 17S Datum.

Endnotes

Copper-equivalence calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.0476 × Mo (%) + 0.487 × Au (g/t), utilizing metal prices of US$3.50/lb Cu, US$15.00/lb Mo, and US$1,500/oz Au, and assumes recoveries of 90% Cu, 85% Mo, and 70% Au based on preliminary metallurgical test work. Refer to Solaris' technical report titled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Warintza Project, Ecuador" with an effective date of April 1, 2022, prepared by Mario E. Rossi and filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Copper-equivalence calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 3.33 × Mo (%) + 0.73 × Au (g/t), utilizing metal prices of US$3.00/lb Cu, US$10.00/lb Mo, and US$1,500/oz Au. No adjustments were made for recovery prior to the updated Warintza Mineral Resource Estimate, as the metallurgical data to allow for estimation of recoveries was not yet available. Solaris defined CuEq for reporting purposes only.



Technical Information and Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control/quality assurance ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and field duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility located in Quito, Ecuador. Drill core is cut in half on site and samples are securely transported to ALS Labs in Quito. Sample pulps are sent to ALS Labs in Lima, Peru and Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Total copper and molybdenum contents are determined by four-acid digestion with AAS finish. Gold is determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge. In addition, selected pulp check samples are sent to Bureau Veritas lab in Lima, Peru. Both ALS Labs and Bureau Veritas lab are independent of Solaris. Solaris is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. The drillhole data has been verified by Jorge Fierro, M.Sc., DIC, PG, using data validation and quality assurance procedures under high industry standards.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jorge Fierro, M.Sc., DIC, PG, Vice President Exploration of Solaris who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Jorge Fierro is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4279075).

