Marimaca Announces Infill Drilling Results Further Confirming Consistency of Mineralization at the MOD

VANCOUVER, Sept. 07, 2022 - Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce further results from the 2022 infill and extensional drilling campaign at the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (the "MOD"). Results reflect a total of 6,130m across 31 drill holes.



The drilling intersected mineralization in-line with the current geological interpretation of the MOD. Drilling in the south-east zone of the MOD, on trend with the Sierra and Sorpresa satellite targets, continues to demonstrate extensions to green-oxide rich mineralization beyond the previously interpreted limits of the 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). Copper oxide mineralization also remains open to the east of the MOD. Hole MAR-158 was drilled on a ~150m step-out from the eastern pit limits and intersected continuations of shallow green oxide mineralization. Drilling on the western boundary of the MOD confirmed limits of copper oxide mineralization with lower-grade intersections of thinning mineralization. In the central MOD, hole MAR-65Ext intersected extensions of higher-grade mineralization into the MAMIX zone.

Highlights

Infill drilling intersected extensions to known green-oxide mineralization in the south-east zone of the MOD, consistent with previous 2022 results (see release dated March 28, 2022)

MAMIX drilling intersected extensions to higher grade oxide and mixed mineralization at depth, improving confidence in the higher-grade core of the MOD and MAMIX

Oxide intersections from step-out drilling on the north-eastern boundary of the MOD (MAR-158) demonstrates a material broadening of the MOD's oxide halo to the east which is consistent with previous step-out drilling (MAR-126, see release dated May 5, 2021)

Notable intersections include MAR-65Ext intersected 332m at 0.44% CuT from 36m, including a higher-grade extension of 78m at 0.90% CuT from 218m LAR-96 intersected 98m at 0.41% CuT from surface including 22m at 1.14% CuT from surface MAR-172 intersected 200m at 0.25% CuT from 12m including 66m at 0.51% CuT from 38m MAR-171 intersected 164m at 0.37% CuT from 2m including 96m at 0.53% CuT from 70m MAR-158 intersected 72m at 0.36% CuT from 120m LAR-03 intersected 346m at 0.32% CuT from 2m including 40m at 0.34% CuT from 272m LAR-25 intersected 340m at 0.33% CuT from 12m

The 2022 drilling program is now finalized with 38,570m of RC and 3,000m of diamond drilling complete 21,992m of remaining drilling to be released pending final assay results





Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:

"We have now completed the 2022 Marimaca drilling campaign with our work now focused on the upcoming mineral resource update planned for late September or early October.

"Overall, the 2022 program was a success. All our objectives going into the program were met and results continue to be in-line with our geological interpretation at the MOD, with the consistency of the Marimaca mineralization demonstrated again in this latest batch of results."

Overview of Drilling Campaign Objectives

Marimaca's 2022 RC drilling campaign consists of over 38,570m of drilling between the MOD infill and the MAMIX zone, the depth extension of the MOD.

Geological interpretation and resource modelling is currently underway ahead of the planned 2022 Mineral Resource Update ("MRE") expected in late Q3. The 2022 MRE will capture drilling data completed up to June 30th, 2022, with the balance of the infill drilling (targeting conversion to Measured and Indicated Resource categories) to be captured in a subsequent MRE planned for early 2023.

Figure 1: Plan View of Infill Drilling Results, Pending Holes and MOD PEA Pit Shell:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a93e53e-c466-4d72-aabd-fcf039cca3cb

Table 1. Summary of Infill Drill Results

Hole TD (m) From (m) To (m) m %CuT MAR-158

200

8 192 184 0.23 including 8 68 60 0.22 including 8 28 20 0.23 and 46 64 18 0.41 120 192 72 0.36 including 120 146 26 0.44 and 174 192 18 0.71 MAR-159

200

72 84 12 0.21 150 172 22 0.25 MAR-160

160

24 38 14 0.14 92 104 12 0.52 MAR-161 210 112 164 52 0.27 MAR-162

180

2 12 10 0.29 122 134 12 0.25 MAR-163

180

2 8 6 0.22 88 150 62 0.14 MAR-164

200

2 8 6 0.32 126 192 66 0.24 including 152 192 40 0.31 MAR-165

200

118 148 30 0.23 including 124 138 14 0.34 MAR-166

300

12 300 288 0.19 including 12 30 18 0.23 and 56 88 32 0.32 98 138 40 0.21 164 172 8 0.36 230 300 70 0.29 including 230 258 28 0.49 and 282 300 18 0.27 MAR-167

300

98 154 56 0.15 including 98 122 24 0.20 188 292 104 0.20 including 188 252 64 0.20 270 292 22 0.33 MAR-168

200

14 150 136 0.20 including 14 104 90 0.16 and 124 150 26 0.46 MAR-169

250

96 200 104 0.27 including 12 52 40 0.20 and 96 140 44 0.23 150 200 50 0.35 including 150 176 26 0.21 and 186 200 14 0.81 222 242 20 0.17 MAR-170

250

14 102 88 0.28 including 14 42 28 0.50 and 80 102 22 0.42 206 214 8 0.48 MAR-171

200

2 166 164 0.37 including 2 20 18 0.21 and 38 54 16 0.32 70 166 96 0.53 including 70 118 48 0.71 and 140 166 26 0.62 MAR-172

220

12 212 200 0.25 including 12 28 16 0.16 38 104 66 0.51 including 38 60 22 0.51 and 72 104 32 0.67 134 170 36 0.22 LAR-88

200

62 74 12 0.12 146 156 10 0.29 LAR-89

170

12 24 12 0.41 144 168 24 0.18 LAR-90

200

18 34 16 0.18 114 130 16 0.16 LAR-91

150

4 36 32 0.21 116 134 18 0.15 LAR-93 260 58 82 24 0.21 LAR-94

150

34 148 114 0.17 including 34 76 42 0.16 110 148 38 0.28 including 126 148 22 0.41 LAR-95

300

28 190 162 0.20 including 40 80 40 0.41 and 160 182 22 0.27 228 252 24 0.18 LAR-96

270

0 98 98 0.41 including 0 22 22 1.14 and 70 98 28 0.38 156 164 8 0.53 236 266 30 0.17 including 236 248 12 0.27 LAR-97 170 4 18 14 0.26 ATR-113

160

24 152 128 0.22 including 24 38 14 0.31 and 50 92 42 0.33 136 152 16 0.33



Table 2. Summary of MAMIX Drill Results

Hole TD (m) From (m) To (m) m %CuT LAR-03ext

350

Historic + New 2 348 346 0.32 262 348 86 0.25 272 312 40 0.34 LAR-15ext

450

Historic + New 12 428 416 0.15 302 320 18 0.30 416 428 12 0.13 LAR-25ext

400

Historic + New 12 352 340 0.33 256 352 96 0.24 MAR-65ext

400

Historic + New 36 368 332 0.44 218 368 150 0.61 including 218 296 78 0.90 ATR-89ext

400

Historic + New 10 374 364 0.21 318 374 56 0.24 including 340 374 34 0.34



Table 3. Infill collars and survey

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth MAR-158 375363.6 7435943.5 1127.3 220 -60 200 MAR-159 375219.2 7435932.4 1119.5 220 -60 200 MAR-160 375256.0 7435905.7 1109.6 310 -60 160 MAR-161 375176.6 7435902.6 1114.7 310 -60 210 MAR-162 375235.7 7435861.8 1093.6 310 -60 180 MAR-163 375148.1 7435868.5 1110.4 310 -60 180 MAR-164 375234.3 7435853.9 1093.3 220 -60 200 MAR-165 375146.0 7435861.8 1110.4 220 -60 150 MAR-166 375163.7 7435000.1 1050.8 310 -60 300 MAR-167 375110.5 7435834.2 1104.6 310 -60 300 MAR-168 375224.9 7434945.9 1036.6 310 -60 200 MAR-169 375268.1 7435159.1 1061.5 220 -60 250 MAR-170 374974.0 7435243.1 1051.4 220 -60 250 MAR-171 374991.9 7435297.5 1060.7 220 -60 200 MAR-172 375158.0 7435199.7 1080.0 220 -60 220 LAR-88 374572.7 7435553.3 1026.6 220 -60 200 LAR-89 374665.8 7436069.2 961.9 310 -60 170 LAR-90 374557.6 7435609.9 1023.8 220 -60 200 LAR-91 374494.5 7435937.8 964.0 220 -60 150 LAR-92 374443.3 7435844.1 972.0 220 -60 150 LAR-93 374556.1 7435697.0 1014.9 220 -60 260 LAR-94 374608.2 7435588.3 1050.8 220 -60 150 LAR-95 374639.3 7435579.1 1064.0 220 -60 300 LAR-96 (*) 374762.0 7435919.0 1015.0 220 -60 270 LAR-97 374522.7 7435811.0 984.6 220 -60 170 ATR-113 374771.6 7436325.5 1047.4 310 -60 160 (*) unsurveyed collar location



Table 4. MAMIX collars and survey

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Extension Final Depth LAR03-EXT 374684.6 7435736.1 1084.7 310 -60 100 350 LAR15-EXT 374839.0 7435824.8 1068.2 220 -60 200 450 LAR25-EXT 374765.1 7435781.1 1076.1 220 -60 150 400 MAR65-EXT 374902.1 7435647.2 1112.9 220 -60 200 400 ATR89-EXT 375062.3 7435866.5 1093.2 310 -60 100 400



Sampling and Assay Protocol

True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. RC holes were sampled on a 2m continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Calama and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for %CuT (total copper) and %CuS (acid soluble copper) by AAS. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Marimaca Copper for future reference.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Paola Kovacic, Exploration Manager, Marimaca Copper Corp., a geologist with more than 20 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Society of Economic Geologist USA, , and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.

The QP confirms she has visited the project area, has reviewed relevant project information, is responsible for the information contained in this news release, and consents to its publication.

