Scotch Creek Identifies Multiple Brine Drill Targets on the Highlands West Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Vancouver, September 7, 2022 - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC PINK: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has identified multiple lithium brine drill targets on the Highlands West Project ("Highlands property") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. A drill program is being finalized based on a thorough analysis of the recently completed seismic survey, previously completed detailed gravity survey, and Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) survey. The extensive surface work completed to date has revealed key subsurface features within the central area of the Highlands property, which merits a drill program to test the structures identified to date.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, commented, "The seismic survey on our Highland's property correlates and confirms the structures identified from our previous surface work. We have identified a strong, closed gravity low that lies within the well-defined graben along the North-Western portion of the property. I am extremely excited to announce our drill plans, as I believe the Highlands property is currently our most advanced and developed asset with the greatest potential to host lithium brine. It is now a major priority to drill multiple key targets on Highlands West."

Scotch Creek Ventures Highlands property 5,960-acre claim block sits on the western margin of the Clayton Valley in a position that has outcropping Esmeralda Formation and bedded volcanic ash units exposed immediately west of the claim block. These units are both lithium source rocks as well as lithium brine traprocks. These units have been faulted down to the east and are interpreted to lie in the subsurface of the Highland placer claims.

In addition, Scotch Creek's Technical Director, Mr. Robert D. Marvin, commented, "The combination of detailed gravity and high-quality seismic data has revealed the existence of several grabens that contain well bedded rock units. The detail seen within the sedimentary units filling these structural basins is astounding. Thick sequences of finely laminated units which are interpreted to lakebed deposits, are of key interest to Scotch Creek for lithium brine exploration. These finely laminated sections are seen as flat lying to gently tilted units with sharp structural boundaries, they are intercepted to represent local basins developed along the western margin of the Clayton Valley and are very likely contemporaneous with the development of similar units in the Clayton known to host lithium brine and world-class, claystone hosted lithium resources. Scotch Creek has chosen several positions to drill test these units that cover several distinct structural settings in the subsurface of the property."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

Public Relations Contact

