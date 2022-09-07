Sama Reports additional high-grade drill intercepts from the Grata Prospect, located in the Ivory Coast, West Africa

Hole GR - Sept 07, 2022 - Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama" or the "Company") (TSXV:SME) (OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce the assay results from additional drilling from the 2021-22 drilling campaign at the Grata Nickel-Copper-Palladium prospect. To date, Sama has drilled a total of 64 drill holes totalling 15,924 metres at the project in 2022 with 45 drill holes totalling 14,995 metres at Grata alone. The assay results for holes GR-12 to GR-19b are summarized in this release, remaining results are pending.

Highlights

15,924 metres in 64 holes drilled to date at the Samapleu-Grata-Yepleu deposits 8,000 metres initially budgeted Mineralised intersections are up to 303 metres in thickness from surface. Results confirm mineralisation over 850 metres of strike

Assays results are pending for 22 remaining Grata drill holes

Detailed metallurgical studies on Grata material are ongoing

"Given our successful drill efforts to date at the Grata discovery, we are expecting to enhance our mineral resources for the entire project. Today's results continue to demonstrate the upside potential of the Grata deposit but also for the entire property" stated Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President & CEO of Sama Resources Inc.

Mr. Audet added: "We will continue exploring the Grata prospect for massive sulphide lenses and accumulations within this large feeder zone of the Yacouba ultramafic-mafic intrusive complex while pursuing multiple other promising targets within the Samapleu-Yepleu exploration area that have been totally unexplored.

Assays results for 9 holes (GR-12 to GR-19b) drilled in Q1 2022 are presented in Table 1. All measurements are core lengths and may not represent true geological widths.

Table 1: Summary of 2021-22 drilling program at Grata. Results for GR-12 to GR-19b using a cut-of-grade of 0.1% nickel.

Sequence Hole Length From Length Ni Cu Co Pd Pt Au m m m % % % gpt gpt gpt GR-12 488 117.80 31.50 0.29 0.30 0.01 0.36 0.07 0.04 includes 1.55 0.92 1.08 0.03 1.16 0.18 0.07 includes 4.85 0.66 0.83 0.02 0.94 0.07 0.04 153.35 126.65 0.31 0.26 0.02 0.30 0.13 0.04 includes 8.45 0.86 0.79 0.04 1.00 0.44 0.04 includes 1.00 1.78 0.92 0.08 1.58 0.03 0.02 includes 0.60 0.95 1.62 0.05 0.55 0.07 0.15 includes 1.00 0.51 0.43 0.03 0.19 0.04 0.10 284.50 41.00 0.20 0.18 0.02 0.20 0.10 0.04 331.20 3.80 0.29 0.47 0.02 0.33 0.12 0.04 442.65 34.75 0.34 0.29 0.02 0.38 0.10 0.04 includes 6.15 0.61 0.37 0.03 0.51 0.09 0.03 481.50 1.40 0.11 0.07 0.01 0.10 0.03 0.02 GR-13 259 25.35 18.55 0.24 0.35 0.01 0.41 0.12 0.05 47.05 114.25 0.23 0.22 0.01 0.35 0.15 0.05 includes 1.15 0.68 0.95 0.03 0.99 0.20 0.17 includes 2.95 0.57 0.39 0.03 0.72 0.15 0.06 includes 2.55 0.63 0.49 0.03 0.85 0.15 0.04 164.00 29.50 0.14 0.14 0.01 0.14 0.11 0.03 196.00 9.50 0.13 0.11 0.01 0.14 0.10 0.03 212.70 16.85 0.31 0.24 0.02 0.56 0.06 0.03 includes 1.55 1.55 0.84 0.06 1.91 0.08 0.04 GR-14 458 23.60 127.90 0.33 0.26 0.02 0.37 0.13 0.05 includes 0.45 1.06 1.58 0.04 1.00 0.05 0.06 includes 1.05 1.25 0.30 0.05 1.42 0.24 0.05 includes 3.05 1.66 1.65 0.06 0.91 0.04 0.11 includes 0.40 2.18 1.03 0.08 0.43 0.17 0.05 includes 0.85 0.78 0.43 0.03 0.88 0.07 0.02 includes 0.15 2.21 0.19 0.08 0.53 0.15 0.07 includes 0.50 1.66 0.62 0.06 1.74 0.13 0.04 includes 0.90 0.50 0.48 0.02 0.74 0.30 0.16 includes 1.00 0.54 0.52 0.02 0.85 0.29 0.10 includes 1.30 0.59 0.59 0.03 0.69 0.11 0.06 includes 2.25 0.67 0.43 0.03 0.47 0.08 0.05 156.00 21.00 0.10 0.06 0.01 0.07 0.11 0.03 255.00 9.85 0.15 0.13 0.01 0.33 0.08 0.04 273.50 4.50 0.12 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.01 294.75 0.15 0.46 0.40 0.02 0.79 1.54 0.06 297.30 17.45 0.21 0.10 0.01 0.24 0.07 0.03 includes 0.60 1.40 0.35 0.06 0.98 0.02 0.02 336.00 12.60 0.13 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 354.50 44.50 0.24 0.23 0.02 0.20 0.11 0.04 includes 1.50 0.64 0.42 0.04 0.60 0.09 0.06 401.50 12.95 0.11 0.09 0.01 0.10 0.07 0.03

Sequence Hole Length From Length Ni Cu Co Pd Pt Au m m m % % % gpt gpt gpt GR-15 253 22.40 20.85 0.21 0.19 0.01 0.32 0.12 0.02 includes 0.70 2.02 1.29 0.09 3.03 1.04 0.04 46.25 5.55 0.97 1.20 0.04 1.40 0.32 0.03 includes 3.35 1.48 1.85 0.06 2.11 0.23 0.05 56.50 4.00 0.53 0.70 0.02 0.82 0.11 0.05 65.80 11.30 0.29 0.60 0.01 0.44 0.08 0.08 82.85 156.85 0.28 0.27 0.02 0.28 0.12 0.04 includes 4.55 0.66 0.88 0.03 0.09 0.96 0.02 includes 3.50 0.93 0.72 0.04 1.02 0.11 0.12 includes 1.65 0.62 0.97 0.02 0.61 2.80 0.06 includes 2.40 1.17 0.76 0.04 1.20 0.06 0.07 GR-16 250 21.00 103.30 0.21 0.08 0.01 0.21 0.06 0.02 includes 0.85 1.01 0.94 0.05 1.23 0.62 0.06 includes 1.50 0.51 0.78 0.02 1.76 0.77 0.14 131.55 14.30 0.57 0.62 0.02 0.78 0.08 0.06 includes 4.00 1.33 1.09 0.05 1.65 0.08 0.07 includes 0.95 0.51 0.79 0.02 0.69 0.15 0.06 190.55 4.45 0.38 0.28 0.02 0.27 0.06 0.02 includes 0.45 1.32 0.52 0.06 0.63 0.08 0.02 includes 0.30 1.19 0.83 0.06 0.85 0.03 0.03 GR-17 361 33.00 113.00 0.28 0.25 0.01 0.28 0.12 0.05 includes 0.20 1.53 2.34 0.05 2.15 0.04 0.12 includes 2.80 0.93 0.74 0.04 1.10 0.10 0.03 151.10 34.75 0.22 0.17 0.01 0.13 0.09 0.04 197.35 63.75 0.39 0.41 0.02 0.42 0.11 0.04 includes 0.30 1.30 0.84 0.05 1.07 0.03 0.03 includes 0.65 0.61 0.52 0.03 0.64 0.20 0.06 includes 0.25 0.94 1.14 0.04 1.08 0.05 0.18 includes 0.85 0.58 0.87 0.03 0.65 0.05 0.05 includes 8.05 1.00 0.81 0.04 1.13 0.14 0.05 263.15 91.65 0.21 0.26 0.01 0.65 0.16 0.09 includes 1.50 0.73 1.08 0.03 1.60 0.11 0.07 includes 0.35 1.20 1.27 0.06 4.86 1.12 0.13 includes 1.60 0.55 0.73 0.03 2.38 0.37 0.25 includes 0.20 1.12 0.82 0.05 2.29 0.12 0.28 includes 0.30 0.82 0.39 0.03 8.64 1.97 0.03 includes 1.95 0.52 0.88 0.02 0.81 0.10 0.19 GR-18 404 23.8 18.2 0.12 0.05 0.01 0.10 0.08 0.02 45.65 113.25 0.18 0.15 0.01 0.15 0.10 0.03 includes 0.2 0.63 0.69 0.03 0.52 0.33 0.06 includes 0.95 1.01 1.14 0.05 0.78 0.04 0.16 222.15 5.4 0.16 0.10 0.01 0.10 0.08 0.02

Sequence Hole Length From Length Ni Cu Co Pd Pt Au m m m % % % gpt gpt gpt GR-19 418 27.20 21.50 0.12 0.03 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.00 55.50 85.25 0.21 0.26 0.01 0.15 0.09 0.05 includes 3.80 0.62 1.06 0.03 1.12 0.27 0.20 includes 3.25 0.98 0.90 0.04 1.61 0.31 0.05 includes 0.30 0.67 1.40 0.03 1.39 0.07 0.17 includes 0.20 0.61 0.60 0.03 0.26 0.09 0.06 155.50 7.25 0.15 0.13 0.01 0.48 0.19 0.02 182.90 34.00 0.20 0.18 0.01 0.15 0.08 0.04 includes 0.20 0.53 0.47 0.03 0.22 0.09 0.05 includes 0.35 0.53 0.45 0.03 0.37 0.11 0.02 includes 0.30 0.54 1.10 0.03 0.40 0.18 0.03 includes 0.25 1.10 1.56 0.05 0.94 0.08 0.25 includes 0.35 0.67 0.70 0.03 0.33 0.30 0.04 229.00 6.00 0.11 0.08 0.01 0.15 0.12 0.03 254.75 7.80 0.13 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 306.80 58.90 0.21 0.14 0.02 0.15 0.09 0.05 includes 0.40 0.99 0.46 0.04 0.44 0.10 0.08 GR-19B 400 88.15 12.85 0.19 0.31 0.01 0.17 0.10 0.08 141.50 90.00 0.21 0.23 0.01 0.17 0.11 0.04 252.50 13.50 0.14 0.21 0.01 0.20 0.10 0.05 273.90 106.75 0.25 0.23 0.02 0.25 0.12 0.03 includes 0.30 1.23 0.50 0.05 0.71 2.79 0.04 includes 0.50 0.95 1.42 0.05 0.66 0.03 0.07 includes 1.75 0.68 1.20 0.03 0.48 0.05 0.04 includes 0.70 0.50 0.40 0.03 0.65 0.09 0.06 includes 0.35 0.92 0.32 0.04 0.91 0.09 0.03 includes 0.50 0.84 0.53 0.04 0.78 0.53 0.02 includes 0.80 0.81 0.49 0.04 0.76 0.06 0.04 includes 0.25 1.05 0.8 0.04 1.8 0.19 0.08 386.45 6.10 0.14 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.01

Grata: Latest discovery in the Yacouba Ultramafic-Mafic ("UM") Intrusive Complex

In September 2021, Sama announced the Grata discovery located 5 kilometres east of the Samapleu deposit (Figure 1).

The discovery hole, GR-03 (Figure 2), drilled in June 2021, returned a 310-metre sequence of pyroxenite and gabbro containing a 147-metre interval of disseminated sulfides and several intersections of semi-massive sulphide mineralisation. The second hole, GR-04, confirmed the width of the mineralised zone with a 141-metre mineralised intersection including 6.4 metres("m") grading 1.05% nickel ("Ni"), 1.28% copper ("Cu") and 0.48 grams per tonnes ("gpt") palladium ("Pd") and 6.6 m grading 0.73% Ni, 0.38% Cu and 0.30 gpt Pd.

This release discloses mineralised intersections ranging from 134 m (GR-16) to 303 m (GR-17). Hole GR-17 returned a combined 303 m of mineralised material, including 8.1 m grading 1.00% Ni, 0.81% Cu and 1.13 gpt of Pd and 2.8 m at 0.93% Ni, 0.74% Cu and 1.10 gpt Pd. Hole GR-12 intersected a combined 239 m of mineralised material grading 0.30% Ni including 8.5 m at 0.86% Ni, 0.79% Cu and 1.0 gpt Pd. Hole GR-15 intersected a combined 199 m grading 0.30% Ni and 0.30% Cu including 3.4 m at 1.48% Ni, 1.85% Cu and 2.11 gpt Pd.

The mineralisation at Grata is similar in composition to the Samapleu deposit ("Samapleu") but shows a higher proportion of chalcopyrite.

Sama's goal is to increase mineral resources at Samapleu and Grata as well as searching for massive sulphide veins and lenses that could have accumulated at depth in traps and embayments along the feeder system of the Yacouba UM Intrusive Complex.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Newly discovered zone at Grata is located 5 km east of Samapleu, Image displays current and historic drilling. A total of 15 additional holes for 3,111 metres were drilled.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Surface layout for the 45 holes drilled at the Grata property. Current mineralisation is extending over a strike length of 850 metres, open on both ends. The depth extension of mineralisation exceeds 400 metres from surface.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Cross-section SW-NE at Grata showing the interpreted subvertical mineralised horizons. Assay results for 28 holes out of the 45 holes drilled to date, are still pending.

QA/QC

Core logging and sampling was performed at Sama's Samapleu and Yepleu field facilities. Sample preparation was conducted at the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratory in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Sample pulps were delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd, Ancaster and Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, for assaying. All samples were assayed for Ni, Cu, Co, Pt, Pd, Au, Fe and S.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D Geology, P.Geo and President and CEO of Sama, and a 'qualified person', as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT SAMA RESOURCES INC.

Sama is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented resource company focused on exploring the Samapleu Nickel- Copper project in Ivory Coast, West Africa. The Company is managed by experienced industry professionals with a strong track record of discovery. Sama, is committed to develop and exploit the Samapleu Ni-Cu and Platinum Group of Elements Resources.

Sama's projects are located approximately 600 km northwest of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire and straddle both sides of the Ivorian and Guinean borders in West Africa. Sama's projects are located adjacent to the large world-class nickel-cobalt laterite deposits of Sipilou and Foungouesso forming a 125 km long new Base Metal Camp in West Africa.

Sama owns 70% interest in the Ivory Coast project with its joint venture partner Ivanhoe Electric owning 30%. Ivanhoe Electric has the option to purchase up to a 60% interest in the project. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama's website at www.samaresources.com.

ABOUT IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American: IE, TSX: IE), is an American technology and mineral exploration company that is re-inventing mining for the electrification of everything by combining advanced mineral exploration technologies, renewable energy storage solutions and electric metals projects predominantly located in the United States.

