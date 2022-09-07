Nighthawk Gold Reports 271.40 g/t Au over 1.0 metre, 1.51 g/t Au over 70.75 metres, and 7.57 g/t Au over 9.50 metres at the Colomac Main Deposit

Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to report additional drill assay results from the Colomac Main Deposit within the Colomac Centre Area.

Figure 1 - Colomac Main Deposit (Zone 3.5) Isometric View Looking West (Graphic: Business Wire)

Table 1 - Highlight Drill Assay Results from the Colomac Main Deposit

Hole ID Deposit Highlight Assay Result C22-27 Colomac Main (Zone 3.5) 271.40 grams per tonne ("g/t Au") over 1.00 metre ("m") C22-26 Colomac Main (Zone 3.5) 1.51 g/t Au over 70.75 m (including 3.12 g/t Au over 17.35 m) C22-17 Colomac Main (Zone 1.0) 7.57 g/t Au over 9.50 m (including 23.94 g/t Au over 1.90 m) C22-25 Colomac Main (Zone 1.5) 0.53 g/t Au over 126.00 m (including 6.36 g/t Au over 0.50 m) C22-11 Colomac Main (Zone 1.5) 0.40 g/t Au over 91.00 m (including 7.81 g/t Au over 1.00 m)

Note: True widths remain undetermined at this stage. All assays are uncut. Further statistical analysis will be required prior to establishing a suitable cut grade.

Nighthawk President & CEO Keyvan Salehi commented, "The latest drill results from the Colomac Main Deposit, like the other deposits that we have drilled in our district-scale land package, continues to demonstrate the potential for further mineral resource expansion along strike and at depth."

Colomac Main Deposit

The Colomac Centre Area (please refer to Figure 4 for the Regional Map) represents a group of five proximal deposits (Colomac Main, Grizzly Bear, Goldcrest, 24 & 27) in the heart of the Colomac Gold Project. The latest batch of drill assay results from the Colomac Main Deposit (please refer to Figure 5 for the Local Map of the Drill Hole Locations) focused on the potential north-end (Zones 1.0 and 1.5) and south-end (Zone 3.5) extensions of the deposit along strike. Below is a summary for each of the zones drilled at the Colomac Main Deposit:

Zone 1.0: Higher-grade, near-surface mineralization (highlighted by hole C22-17) was encountered outside of the 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate 1 ("2022 MRE") pit shells, suggesting the potential expansion of known mineralization in that area. Please refer to Figures 3 and 8 for the Isometric and Section #3 Views, respectively, of the highlight drill assay results in Zone 1.0.

("2022 MRE") pit shells, suggesting the potential expansion of known mineralization in that area. Please refer to Figures 3 and 8 for the Isometric and Section #3 Views, respectively, of the highlight drill assay results in Zone 1.0. Zone 1.5: The Company encountered wide intervals of mineralization of up to 126 m (highlighted by hole C22-25). New mineralization was also intersected across a fault previously bounding the known mineralization to the south. Please refer to Figures 2 and 7 for the Isometric and Section #2 Views, respectively, of the highlight drill assay results in Zone 1.5.

Zone 3.5: Nighthawk extended the mineralization zone to the south by approximately 100 m, including higher-grade intercepts. Mineralization continues to be wider at depth like the historical drilling from this area. Mineralization is hosted within traditional quartz diorite but also quartz gabbro, which opens the prospective ground for future exploration to the south. Previous drilling to the south only tested for very shallow mineralization hosted in quartz diorite. Please refer to Figures 1 and 6 for the Isometric and Section #1 Views, respectively, of the highlight drill assay results in Zone 3.5.

Please refer to Tables 1 and 2 for the Highlight Drill Assay Results and Drill Assay Results Summary of the latest batch of drilling at the Colomac Main Deposit.

_________________________ 1 For more information on the Mineral Resource Estimate ("2022 MRE") please refer to the March 8, 2022 news release and in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Update of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Indin Lake Gold Property, Northwest Territories, Canada" and dated March 31, 2022 ("Technical Report"), which is available on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.nighthawkgold.com. John McBride, Vice President of Exploration of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Table 2 - Drill Assay Results Summary - Colomac Main Deposit

Hole ID Interval (m) Core

Length Gold Grade From To (m) (g/t Au) Colomac Main C22-06 No Sampling C22-07 176.75 181.25 4.50 2.30 and 196.50 217.00 20.50 0.72 and 229.00 233.50 4.50 1.02 C22-09 No Significant Intervals C22-11 43.00 134.00 91.00 0.40 including 133.00 134.00 1.00 7.81 and 175.00 181.00 6.00 0.63 C22-17 148.00 157.50 9.50 7.57 including 150.60 152.50 1.90 23.94 and 215.00 216.00 1.00 1.14 and 220.10 220.50 0.40 2.51 C22-18 46.00 47.50 1.50 1.85 and 68.00 75.00 7.00 0.56 and 92.25 93.45 1.20 1.59 and 131.00 132.50 1.50 2.13 and 196.00 197.00 1.00 2.59 and 209.00 221.00 12.00 0.62 C22-19 95.25 95.75 0.50 2.70 and 112.00 136.50 24.50 0.46 C22-20 135.25 143.00 7.75 0.40 and 155.50 168.25 12.75 1.01 including 157.75 158.25 0.50 10.30 and 185.00 195.00 10.00 0.44 C22-21 97.50 99.50 2.00 1.48 C22-22 83.00 157.50 74.50 0.46 including 129.75 130.50 0.75 8.48 C22-23 254.75 294.25 39.50 0.85 including 289.00 289.50 0.50 6.58 and 319.00 323.00 4.00 3.30 and 334.00 334.50 0.50 8.76 C22-24 158.00 163.75 5.75 3.53 including 161.50 162.25 0.75 18.30 and 225.50 226.50 1.00 11.10 C22-25 83.50 209.50 126.00 0.53 including 141.00 141.50 0.50 6.36 and 226.40 226.90 0.50 2.15 C22-26 209.50 280.25 70.75 1.51 including 209.50 226.85 17.35 3.12 and 300.50 301.00 0.50 8.95 C22-27 170.00 171.00 1.00 271.40 and 237.80 238.80 1.00 1.07 C22-28 No Significant Intervals C22-31 145.00 175.00 30.00 0.51 and 186.00 187.00 1.00 1.27 and 195.00 196.00 1.00 1.55 and 224.00 230.00 6.00 0.66 and 243.00 258.25 15.25 0.43 and 274.00 305.85 31.85 0.61

Note: True widths remain undetermined at this stage. All assays are uncut. Further statistical analysis will be required prior to establishing a suitable cut grade.

Deposit BHID Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip Colomac Main (Zone 1.5) C22-06 592268 7143990 382 75 90 -50 Colomac Main (Zone 1.0) C22-07 592239 7145378 367 324 95 -59 Colomac Main (Zone 1.0) C22-09 592189 7145545 375 261 90 -49 Colomac Main (Zone 1.5) C22-11 592309 7143840 374 222 270 -73 Colomac Main (Zone 1.0) C22-17 592381 7144978 369 252 270 -52 Colomac Main (Zone 1.5) C22-18 592209 7143907 382 264 115 -60 Colomac Main (Zone 1.0) C22-19 592359 7144682 368 177 270 -45 Colomac Main (Zone 1.0) C22-20 592359 7144682 368 261 270 -68 Colomac Main (Zone 1.0) C22-21 592212 7144648 388 168 90 -45 Colomac Main (Zone 1.5) C22-22 592209 7143907 382 168 115 -70 Colomac Main (Zone 3.5) C22-23 591754 7140701 340 375 295 -70 Colomac Main (Zone 1.5) C22-24 591665 7140684 345 261 295 -70 Colomac Main (Zone 1.0) C22-25 592208 7143907 382 372 115 -70 Colomac Main (Zone 1.0) C22-26 591665 7140684 345 333 295 -80 Colomac Main (Zone 1.0) C22-27 591611 7140571 348 252 295 -55 Colomac Main (Zone 1.0) C22-28 592237 7143914 382 99 80 -50 Colomac Main (Zone 1.5) C22-31 592237 7143914 382 306.3 80 -75

Technical Information

The pit shell outlines in Figures 1 to 8 are from the 2022 MRE1 and were completed by InnovExplo Inc. and are defined by a US$1,600/oz gold price assumption.

Nighthawk has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses at ALS Global Assay Laboratory in Vancouver, BC ("ALS Global"). ALS Global is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Halved drill core is stored on site and pulps are returned and stored for record.

As part of its QA/QC program, Nighthawk inserts external gold standards (low to high-grade), blanks and duplicates every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks, and pulp duplicates inserted by ALS Global.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of more than 930 km2 of district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Gold Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. The Company is advancing several highly prospective exploration targets. The Colomac Centre and Satellite deposits currently has a Mineral Resource Estimate1 of 58.2 million tonnes grading 1.44 g/t Au for 2.69 million ounces in the Indicated category and 19.7 million tonnes grading 2.10 g/t Au for 1.33 million ounces in the Inferred category. Nighthawk's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards demonstrating the economic viability of its assets and rapidly advancing its projects towards a development decision.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company's mineral resource estimates, potential expansion of pit-constrained mineralization, potential expansion of mineral resource estimates, the potential for higher-grade assay results, continued exploration and drilling initiatives and having the necessary funding required to complete these initiatives, the prospectivity of exploration targets, the potential economic viability of the assets, and the advancement of projects towards a development decision. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "continue", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "increase", "intends", "justification", "support", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "scheduled", "suggesting", "updating", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", ,or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, impact of inflation, impact of the war in Ukraine, risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

