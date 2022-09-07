Orestone Increases Captain Property Size by over 80 Percent

Vancouver, September 7, 2022 - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (FSE: O2R1) (OTC Pink: ORESF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional claims to expand the Captain gold-copper Porphyry Project near Fort St. James, North Central British Columbia by over 80 percent.

The additional claims cover 4,418.75 hectares primarily to the south of the Captain claim block which now encompasses 9,692 hectares. The 100 percent interest in the claims were acquired from an arms-length third party for cash consideration of $26,000 and a 1 percent Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty on gold produced from the acquired property.

Additional information concerning 2022 exploration and property activities will be released as it becomes available.

The 100 percent owned Captain gold-copper Project now encompasses 96 square kilometres and hosts a large gold dominate porphyry system located 41 kilometres north of Fort St. James and 30 kilometres south of the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine in North Central British Columbia. The Captain Project features relatively flat terrain, moderate tree cover, and an extensive network of logging and Forest Service roads suitable for exploration year around. To stay informed of Orestone's latest activities please click here to provide consent and receive news and updates. For more information, please visit Orestone's website at www.orestone.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136183