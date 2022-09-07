Review by Metso Outotec Confirms 96.8% Overall Gold Recovery at Revel Ridge

VANCOUVER, Sept. 7, 2022 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of independent metallurgy reports on the recently completed flowsheet development test program on samples from the Revel Ridge Project from Base Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd. ("BaseMet") and SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"), and a program review report from Metso Outotec Corp.

As emphasized in Figure 1 - Overall Optimized Flowsheet and the BaseMet Metallurgical Testing Report:

On average, 98.3 percent of the feed gold was recovered to the bulk rougher concentrate and following regrind and sequential flotation, gold recovery to the lead and zinc concentrates averaged 21.1 and 3.6 percent. Following leaching of the POX residue, performed on the zinc final tail, an additional 72.2 percent gold was recovered for a total average gold recovery of 96.8 percent.

Jan Van Niekerk, Director, Gold Process Solutions at Metso Outotec stated, "Metso Outotec's Technical Review of 2022 Revel Ridge POX Test Work has indicated that the work has produced a good set of technically competent results and that high sulphide oxidation and subsequent gold dissolution extents were attained during the test work program. The tests were conducted to appropriate standards, and integrity of results lends itself to be used in the design of an industrial POX circuit. We have enjoyed working with Rokmaster and Canenco and look forward to strengthening this relationship as they move forward on the path to production."

Further to the Investigation into POX Testing for the Revel Ridge Project by SGS, Chris A Fleming, SGS Senior Consultant, Pressure Oxidation commented, "SGS has worked diligently on the development phase of metallurgy with the Revel Ridge Project Team. The developed flowsheet is ready for further refinement, and we look forward to working with Rokmaster as they advance the pressure oxidation circuit to production."

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster stated, "Rokmaster has defined the process flowsheet that significantly improves recoveries of all target metals. Achieving this transformative stage has taken an impressive amount of testing and commitment by the team, and we would like to thank BaseMet, SGS, and Metso Outotec for their continued support through this development process. We appreciate their commitment and now move forward to the next phases of engineering."

* Note: POX residue leach extraction value from SGS Report 18988-01, SGS POX test HC9A and HC9B and SGS leach test CN13.

Source: BaseMet 2022





The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.AusIMM., who is a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and independent of Rokmaster.

The three reports referenced and linked in this news release are available at: rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/technical-reports/

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster is currently conducting a surface drill program at the Revel Ridge Project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's north of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020 and a Technical Report of an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Revel Ridge property, dated January 17, 2022.

The current mineral resource estimate at Revel Ridge consists of:

Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq.*





Inferred (Inf): 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.*

