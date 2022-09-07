RETRANSMISSION: EV Nickel Phase 2 Results: Continued High-Grade Mineralization Including 8.5 Metres Grading 2.14% Ni from the W4 Extension, Now Applying for Mining Lease

Final assays from the Phase 2 drilling, on the "W4 Extension", between 200 and 500m from surface EV22-17 intersects 20.6 metres grading 1.23% Ni, including 8.5 metres grading 2.14% Ni EV22-18 intersects 15.7 metres grading 0.90% Ni, including 4.9 metres grading 1.71% Ni

This is in addition to results announced in July, which included 5.4 metres grading 2.96% Ni from EV22-12

Additional drilling of the W4 Extension is planned for later this year, towards a potential Resource in 2023

EVNi has also begun the application process for a Mining Lease on the W4 claims, a major step for the Project

TORONTO, September 7, 2022 - EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional exploration drilling results for its Shaw Dome Nickel Project, southeast of Timmins, Ontario. Today the Company reports the assay results of the last eight holes completed in the Phase 2 Drilling, targeting the down plunge potential of the Langmuir W4 Zone ("W4"). seven of the ten holes intersected high-grade nickel sulphide mineralization consistent with the previously identified Langmuir W4 Zone, including the first two holes released from Phase 2 earlier this year- which introduced the W4 Extension (see news release dated July 11, 2022). This drilling combines to indicate that the high-grade mineralized envelope extends beyond the lower limits of the previously tested areas and are open to the east, west and at depth of the phase 2 drill program.

Table 1, below, summarizes the assay results for these holes.

" These additional intercepts reinforce the potential to expand the W4 Nickel Zone down the interpreted plunge of the mineralized envelope and into the W4 Extension, " states Paul Davis, EVNi's Vice President of Exploration. " The continuation of this high-grade mineralization gives us confidence that we may be able to extend the Langmuir W4 Zone along plunge. These results continue to be consistent with Kambalda Style Deposits, mineralization associated with a definable feature that concentrates the nickel sulphides into channels that can extend for considerable distances. We see this with other high-grade nickel deposits in the Shaw Dome including the Hart Deposit, located 3.5km to the northwest ".

" We hope that this continued High-Grade mineralization from the W4 Extension gets the zone above 500m depth closer to what we think could become a viable producer and with that in mind, we've now begun the process to have the W4 claims converted to a Mining Lease. Combined with the surface water monitoring we began this summer, these are important steps for our developing High-Grade business ," said Sean Samson, EVNi's President& CEO.



Future Infill Drilling and Plan for Updated W4 Resource

Based on these strong results from Phase 2, the Company is now planning to return to Langmuir W4 for additional drilling of the W4 Extension. This will be EVNi's "Phase 4" and follow the current "Phase 3" currently underway in the northeast of the property, at the company's Large-Scale, CarLang target. The Company plans to use the data from Phases 2 and 4 to develop an updated W4 Resource, planned for completion in 2023.

Application for Mining Lease on W4

In parallel with the drilling activity, EV Nickel is advancing Langmuir W4 by initiating surface water monitoring (for further detail see news release dated July 26, 2022) and has now initiated the process to receive a Mining Lease for the mining claims related to the Langmuir W4 Zone with the submission of a Notice of Intent to the Ministry of Mines.

Webinar this Thursday

About EV Nickel Inc.

EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, Ontario. In addition to extensive historic production, the Shaw Dome area is home to the Langmuir W4 Zone, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1.00% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a Clean Nickel TM business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has more than 30,000 hectares to explore and has identified more than 100km of favourable strike length. The Company is developing a two-track strategy, with scalable High-Grade and Large-Scale options.

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

