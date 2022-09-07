Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Approval of Its Environmental Permit for Mining at Cinabrio and San Andres at its Punitaqui Copper Mining Complex

Vancouver, September 7, 2022 - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has received public approval by the Chilean Environment Assessment Service ("SEA") for the Environmental Impact Declaration ("DIA") pertaining to mining at its Cinabrio and San Andres deposits. The approval of the DIA allows BMR to be on schedule to move forward with starting mining operations in Q4 of this year and copper mineral processing activities at its Punitaqui complex in early 2023.

The DIA is an environmental permit which grants the permission to mine at a rate of up to 100,0000 tonnes per month (~ 3,333 tonnes per day) at the Cinabrio/San Andres area at its Punitaqui copper mining complex. The DIA permit covers aspects not only related to environmental considerations, but also social, health, flora, fauna, paleontology, amongst other items. With the DIA approval in hand the next step is to obtain the exploitation permit, which has been submitted for approval to the National Geology and Mining Service (SERNAGIOMIN).

Battery's CEO and director, Martin Kostuik states, "we are extremely pleased to have the DIA for Cinabrio, and San Andres approved. The application for mining operations has been submitted and is on schedule for approval in the next two months. In addition, our DIA permit application to transition from thickened tailings deposition to filtered (dry stack) tailings deposition is being submitted this month. This is well supported by the regulators as it will allow the Punitaqui operations to greatly reduce its consumption of water. On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company I'd like to thank our team in Chile and the SEA for all their hard work in accomplishing this major milestone for the company ahead of schedule."

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources ("BMR") is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a potential near-term resumption of operations in late 2022 of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc. a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Minerals Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BTRMF". Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136259