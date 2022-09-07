Sidney Resources Corporation Releases Initial Testing Report by Liberty Refiners

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Sidney Resources Corp. continues to cultivate collaborative relationships to further the success of our operations near Warren, Idaho at the Lucky Ben project.

Liberty Refiners to complete testing at the Lucky Ben project for Rare Earth Metals and other valuable minerals has resulted in encouraging results for Rare Earth Metals, Gold and Silver. Please see below

REFINERS

Initial Sample Testing

Two samples we brought back for analysis:

Lucky Ben 1st Stope (SDRC1st Stope) sample taken from 8' wide Stope Lucky Ben 1st Raise (SDRC 1st Raise) sample I watched taken from the 1st raise, there was some Manganese present.

Initial Observations

The full DCP analysis, attached, showed extremely high gold grade values.

Given the historical data of gold production, this is not surprising, but the grades are very high.

If further testing confirms these results, this could be a very worthwhile endeavor. Every fire assay showed gold values, but not in the amounts of the other analyses. We do believe there may be a normal reason for this, but we will need to do further testing before we can make any conclusions.

There is gold and silver in every Assay.

Manganese is present our XRF showed 3%, 5% and 23%.

Cyanide worked the best to remove the Gold and Silver.Low Iron and Sulfur makes this ore a good prospect for Cn Leach.

REFINERS

Rare earths were detected with our XRF elements included were, Hf Hafnium,Rb Rubidium, Sr Strontium, V Vanadium, Y Yttrium. The values were small but detectable and warrant further investigation.

The gold values in these initial tests are extremely high. More sampling and testing will help us know if this is an anomaly or consistent with the entirety of the mine.

We believe this ore will concentrate well. More testing is needed as to determine what would be the best concentration technique.

XRF report from Liberty

Fire Assay from Chris Christopherson

Analytical from Doc DeMenna, DCP (Direct Coupled Plasma) with an XRF Report

Sidney's leadership team has also been in contact with State and Federal contacts in leadership positions and is exploring potential partnerships on how Sidney Resource's technology can be a material partner in the Energy Independence and Securities Act. These efforts are focused on job creation and energy independence through safe, clean, technology. These processes are to extract rare earth elements from known sources in a collaborate and efficient manner.

For additional updates visit our website at www.sidneyresourcescorporation.com

Dan Hally

Chief Operations Officer

509-552-9858

dan@sdrccorp.com

www.sidneyresourcescorporation.com

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715028/Sidney-Resources-Corporation-Releases-Initial-Testing-Report-by-Liberty-Refiners