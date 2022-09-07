Royal Gold Presenting at the Gold Forum Americas 2022

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today management will present at the Gold Forum Americas 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address conference participants on Tuesday, September 20, at 1:20 p.m. MDT (3:20 p.m. EDT) in a presentation lasting 20 minutes. The presentation will be recorded but will not be streamed as a live webinar. A replay will be available after 1:00 p.m. MDT (3:00 p.m. EDT) on Thursday, September 22, 2022 and may be accessed on the Company's website at www.royalgold.com, under Investors / Events & Presentations.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned interests on 185 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Contact

Alistair Baker

Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development

(720) 554-6995